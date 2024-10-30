New MacBook Pros Feature Brighter Displays Outdoors, Also Even Dimmer in Low Light

The new MacBook Pro models unveiled today feature display brightness enhancements in both bright outdoor lighting and low lighting.



Apple's tech specs page says all of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have a peak display brightness of 1,000 nits for standard content in bright outdoor lighting, such as on a sunny day. The previous-generation MacBook Pro models have a peak display brightness of 600 nits for standard content, in any lighting conditions.

Just like all iPhone 16 models and select Apple Watch models, Apple's website says the latest MacBook Pro displays can dim to one nit in "low-light situations." The minimum brightness for previous-generation MacBook Pro models was two nits.

Display brightness specifications for HDR content have not changed on the latest MacBook Pro models compared to the previous models.

The new MacBook Pro models can be pre-ordered now and launch on Friday, November 8. To learn more about other new features, read our earlier coverage of Apple's announcements for the base 14-inch MacBook Pro and the higher-end MacBook Pros.