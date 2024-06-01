Top Stories: WWDC Schedule, iOS 18 Rumors, and Beats Solo Buds Release Date

WWDC month is here! Rumors about what we may see at Apple's annual developer conference have been building for months, and now we're just days away from the keynote event where Apple will unveil what it has in store for iOS 18, macOS 15, and more.



Apple's Beats brand also has some new products that should be launching shortly, while Apple has finally made refurbished iPhone 14 models available at a discount for those looking to save some cash, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Shares WWDC 2024 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Apple's five-day developers conference WWDC is just over a week away, and the schedule for biggest sessions of the event is now available.



Apple's keynote will kick things off on June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with iOS 18 and other major software updates expected to be announced.



Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 14 Models

Apple this week began selling refurbished iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models in the U.S. and some other countries for the first time since the devices were released in September 2022. The models quickly sold out, but inventory should be replenished over time.



Apple's refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, outer shell, and box, along with a charging cable.



These 10 New AI Features Are Reportedly Coming in iOS 18

iOS 18 is widely rumored to add a wide range of new AI features to the iPhone, and a new report has provided more details about what to expect.



The new features will allegedly include AI-powered photo retouching, voice memo transcription, suggested replies to emails and messages, auto-generated custom emojis based on the content of a user's messages, improved Safari web search, and much more.

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, Dan and Hartley discuss a wide array of rumors about iOS 18 across Apple's built-in apps and beyond.



What to Expect From CarPlay on iOS 18

iOS 18 will include some new features for Apple's in-vehicle software system CarPlay.



In a press release earlier this month, Apple highlighted three new accessibility features coming to CarPlay as part of the update, including Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and Color Filters. In addition, Apple's website says the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay will arrive in 2024, so that rollout could coincide with iOS 18.



Beats Solo Buds Available to Order June 18, Launch June 20

Beats Solo Buds were first announced in April, and now Apple has shared availability details.



Apple says the Solo Buds will be available to order on June 18, and launch on June 20. Priced at $79.99, the wireless earbuds feature up to 18 hours of battery life, a USB-C carrying case, and Find My support on iOS and Android. However, they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery.



New Beats Pill Speaker Listed on Apple's Regulatory Website

After appearing alongside famous athletes, in iOS 17.5 code, and in the FCC database, a new Beats Pill speaker has now been listed on Apple's regulatory compliance website for Europe.



Apple discontinued the previous Beats Pill+ speaker in 2022. The new version is likely to feature a USB-C charging port, support for a newer Bluetooth version, a built-in lanyard option, longer battery life, and more.



