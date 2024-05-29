What to Expect From CarPlay on iOS 18

iOS 18 will be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in less than two weeks, and the update will include some new features for CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay Dash
Below, we recap new accessibility features that Apple recently previewed for CarPlay, and discuss the current status of the promised next-generation CarPlay.

The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately following the WWDC keynote on June 10, and a public beta is usually released in July, which will allow iPhone users to test out the new CarPlay features. As usual, the update should be widely released in September.

New Accessibility Features

CarPlay Sound RecognitionSound Recognition is coming to CarPlay

In a press release earlier this month, Apple highlighted three new accessibility features coming to CarPlay as part of iOS 18:

  • Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice.
  • Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for individuals with color blindness.
  • Sound Recognition: This feature will enable drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing to receive notifications on CarPlay for driving-related sounds, such as car horns and sirens.

All three of these features are already available on the iPhone and iPad.

Next-Generation CarPlay

Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1Porsche's next-generation CarPlay preview

It has been nearly two years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles.

Apple's website says the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024," but nothing has materialized yet. Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay designs in December, but Aston Martin has been silent ever since and Porsche continues to release vehicles without next-generation CarPlay. In addition, Mercedes-Benz has seemingly reversed course on adopting next-generation CarPlay, despite being on Apple's list of committed automakers shown at WWDC 2022.

At this point, it is looking like next-generation CarPlay will debut with iOS 18, but it could be compatible with some iOS 17 versions too.

Apple said next-generation CarPlay will have deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and more.

