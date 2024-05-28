New Beats Pill Speaker Listed on Apple's Regulatory Website as Launch Approaches

After appearing alongside athletes and celebrities, in iOS 17.5 code, and in the FCC database over the past month or so, a next-generation Beats Pill speaker has now been listed on Apple's regulatory compliance website for Europe.

The original Beats Pill was a wireless Bluetooth speaker introduced in 2012, prior to Apple's acquisition of Beats. The speaker received a few updates in its first several years on the market, with the final revision being a redesigned Beats Pill+ with a Lightning charging port, introduced under Apple's ownership in 2015. Apple discontinued the Beats Pill+ in early 2022 , but a new version now appears to be on the horizon.

The new Beats Pill is likely to feature a USB-C charging port, upgraded Bluetooth, and more. Leaked images revealed a built-in lanyard, which was not available on previous models, along with red, black, and gold color options.

Beats is releasing new Solo Buds earbuds in June, so perhaps the new Beats Pill will launch next month too, but Apple has yet to formally announce the speaker. The previous Beats Pill+ was originally priced at $229.95 in the U.S. when it launched in 2015, but it had been available for $179.95 prior to being discontinued.

The listing on Apple's regulatory website was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.