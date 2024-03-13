Here's Everything We Know About Apple's Next-Generation CarPlay

It has been nearly two years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles. Below, we recap the latest information about the upcoming software system.

Apple's render of next-generation CarPlay from WWDC 2022

Launch Timing

Next-generation CarPlay will have deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and more. It will also support multiple displays across the dashboard, and offer a variety of personalization options.

Aston Martin and Porsche previewed their customized next-generation CarPlay designs in December. Aston Martin said it would release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support in 2024, including a new model of its high-end DB12 sports car. Porsche did not provide a timeframe or specific details about its own plans.

A spokesperson for Porsche this week told us that it has no update to provide about next-generation CarPlay availability at this time, while a spokesperson for Aston Martin has yet to respond to our request for comment.

Porsche's next-generation CarPlay preview from December 2023

Committed Automakers

In January, Apple updated its website to confirm that the first vehicle models with support for next-generation CarPlay will debut "in 2024," but it has yet to provide a more specific timeframe. This wording is shown on Apple's websites for several countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

When it first announced next-generation CarPlay, Apple said the following automakers were committed to offering it in new vehicles:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

Beyond the addition of Aston Martin, it is unclear if this list has changed since that initial announcement at WWDC 2022.

Aston Martin's next-generation CarPlay preview from December 2023

New Features

Instrument Cluster Integration

Apple has not indicated if any next-generation CarPlay apps or features will be available in existing vehicles with standard CarPlay support.



Next-generation CarPlay will integrate with a vehicle's instrument cluster, including the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge, and more. Apple says drivers will be able to choose from several gauge cluster designs and layouts, including brand‑specific options.



Climate Controls



You'll be able to access your vehicle's climate controls directly within the new CarPlay interface, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heat, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and other options.



Multi-Display Support



Next-generation CarPlay will be able to appear across all of the displays in a vehicle, providing a consistent experience across the infotainment system, instrument cluster, and any additional screens on the dashboard. Apple says the new CarPlay will be tailored to each vehicle model to accommodate unique screen shapes and layouts.



Widgets



Widgets will be a key part of the new CarPlay experience, offering at-a-glance information such as trip duration, fuel economy, distance traveled, calendar events, weather, phone calls, the status of a HomeKit-enabled garage door, and more. It will also be possible to view and scroll through the widgets within the instrument cluster.



FM Radio App



Next-generation CarPlay will include an all-new Radio app that allows you to easily control the FM radio in your vehicle, such as to change the station.



New Apps

iOS 17.4 for the iPhone includes hidden code-level references to eight new CarPlay apps:

Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.

This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.

This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.

For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more. Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.

This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more. Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.

This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols. Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.

This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock. Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.

This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings. Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle's average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.

iOS 17.4 also revealed that next-generation CarPlay will likely display a "Goodbye" animation on the dashboard display after the driver shuts off the vehicle:



As previously announced by Apple, additional images found in iOS 17.4 confirm that users will be able to adjust the theme and color scheme of next-generation CarPlay, including the appearance of the instrument cluster:



Apple released iOS 17.4 in early March, and it is possible that it will be the minimum software version required for next-generation CarPlay when it eventually launches. However, it is also possible that Apple still has final preparations to make in iOS 17.5 and beyond, so we will ultimately have to wait and see when the software is ready.



More Images

Summary

Apple says next-generation CarPlay will launch in 2024, but a more specific timeframe is still unknown. Aston Martin and Porsche have previewed their next-generation CarPlay designs, and the recently-released iOS 17.4 update for the iPhone includes hidden code-level references to next-generation CarPlay apps and features.