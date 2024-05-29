Beats Solo Buds Available to Order June 18, Launching June 20

Following a late April announcement, the upcoming Beats Solo Buds will be available to order starting Tuesday, June 18, with a launch coming two days later on Thursday, June 20.

beats solo buds red pairing
Priced at $79.99, Beats Solo Buds deliver 18 hours of battery life and come in the smallest case ever designed for Beats earbuds. The case does not contain its own battery, and an external power source must be connected to the case via USB-C to recharge the buds.

beats solo buds gray charging
Beats Solo Buds feature a custom-built acoustic architecture and an ergonomic design with four ear tip size options for a precise fit. There is no active noise cancelation on the Beats Solo Buds, but they do offer passive noise isolation to improve audio quality. A custom microphone design paired with an advanced noise-learning algorithm help deliver improved call quality.

beats solo buds purple
Beats Solo Buds will be launching at Apple and authorized resellers and will be available in four colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red. In the United States, the Arctic Purple color will be exclusive to Apple and Target, both in-store and online.

