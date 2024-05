New Beats Pill Spotted in iOS 17.5 Beta

Images of a new version of the Beats Pill speaker are in the iOS 17.5 beta, giving us our first clear look at the device that's been spotted with a number of sports stars.



We don't know much about the new speaker, but it has the same pill-shaped design as other Pill speakers, and it has a lanyard that we have not seen on prior models.

iOS 17.5 adds support for an upcoming Beats Pill! pic.twitter.com/cm8s2ClLe6 — Aaron (@aaronp613) May 7, 2024

Beats has not yet announced the Beats Pill, and a release date remains unknown. NBA superstar LeBron James and F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo have both been seen carrying the speaker.