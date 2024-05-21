New Beats Pill Appears in FCC Database Ahead of Launch

Multiple celebrities have been spotted with a new version of the Beats Pill speaker, and today the device showed up in an FCC database, suggesting that we're getting closer to a potential launch.



FCC filings typically happen just weeks ahead of when a product launches, so we could see this new Beats Pill speaker sometime in June. Apple plans to launch Solo Buds earphones in June, so the Pill could launch around the same timeframe.

Apple has clearly provided these Beats Pill speakers to a number of sports stars and celebrities to create hype for it, and the speaker has been seen with basketball star LeBron James, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soccer star Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian.



Apple has shared no details on the speaker, but it has a pill-shaped design that's similar to the Beats Pill that was discontinued in 2022. It also includes a lanyard that was not available on prior models, and that's been heavily promoted in the celebrity leaks. Colors will include gold, red, and black, according to leaked images found when iOS 17.5 was being beta tested.

The new Beats Pill speaker will likely feature USB-C charging, improved Bluetooth, and other similar improvements.