New Beats Pill Appears in FCC Database Ahead of Launch

Multiple celebrities have been spotted with a new version of the Beats Pill speaker, and today the device showed up in an FCC database, suggesting that we're getting closer to a potential launch.
FCC filings typically happen just weeks ahead of when a product launches, so we could see this new Beats Pill speaker sometime in June. Apple plans to launch Solo Buds earphones in June, so the Pill could launch around the same timeframe.
Apple has clearly provided these Beats Pill speakers to a number of sports stars and celebrities to create hype for it, and the speaker has been seen with basketball star LeBron James, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soccer star Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian.
Apple has shared no details on the speaker, but it has a pill-shaped design that's similar to the Beats Pill that was discontinued in 2022. It also includes a lanyard that was not available on prior models, and that's been heavily promoted in the celebrity leaks. Colors will include gold, red, and black, according to leaked images found when iOS 17.5 was being beta tested.
The new Beats Pill speaker will likely feature USB-C charging, improved Bluetooth, and other similar improvements.
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
And failed as far as I am concerned. I would love to know what they paid for these product placement pics, "celebs" don't do stuff like this for free. I would think Apple could do way better for their advertising dollars. I cannot think of anything that turns me off to a product more than blatant photo ops with questionable "celebs".