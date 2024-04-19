Apple Watch Ultra 2 Now Available on Apple's Refurbished Store in U.S.

Apple today began selling certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in the U.S. for the first time since the device was released in September.



As of writing, refurbished Ultra 2 models with the Blue, Orange, or White Ocean Band are available for $679, compared to $799 brand new.

Like new Ultra 2 models sold directly by Apple in the U.S. currently, we expect that the Blood Oxygen app is deactivated on the refurbished models, due to a legal battle with medical technology company Masimo. Last year, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) banned Apple from importing and selling Apple Watch models with blood oxygen sensing after it ruled that the feature infringed on Masimo's patents. Apple is appealing the decision, and could re-enable the Blood Oxygen app with a watchOS update if it is overturned.

Availability began in the U.K. and China earlier this week, and the Blood Oxygen app remains functional outside of the U.S. currently.

There are no refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 models available on Apple's store in the U.S. yet.