Apple Watch Pulse Oximetry Can Be Reactivated Through Software in 2028 or With Successful Appeal

by

Apple has been selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the blood oxygen monitoring feature in the U.S. since mid-January, and while we've suspected Apple would be able to reintroduce pulse oximetry in models that lack it through a future software update, new information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirms that reactivation is indeed a possibility. As a recap, Apple was found to be infringing on patented pulse oximetry technology owned by Masimo, and was banned from importing the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 into the U.S.

apple watch ultra yellow
The original January 12 order from CBP that allowed Apple to bring Apple Watch models with a disabled sensor in the United States was published recently (via ip fray), and it gives some insight into how Apple disabled pulse oximetry. While some of the order is redacted, Apple implemented a fix that turns off pulse oximetry when an Apple Watch is paired to an iPhone. Blood oxygen sensing becomes inaccessible to the user, and opening the blood oxygen app gives a warning that the feature is not available. Apple said that it hardcoded each Apple Watch at the factory with new software.

As part of the process to get approval to sell ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 models without pulse oximetry enabled, Apple had to provide the code disabling the feature and test devices to Masimo. Masimo didn't want Apple to have such an easy fix, so it paired the "redesigned" Apple Watches with a jailbroken ‌iPhone‌ running an older version of iOS, and was able to get pulse oximetry working.

Masimo tried to argue that activating pulse oximetry through a jailbroken phone meant Apple had not effectively removed the feature and the devices should not be allowed to be imported in to the U.S. Masimo also tried to say that jailbreaking is "permissible, common, and readily known," but Masimo's arguments were unsuccessful. The Exclusion Order Enforcement Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol ultimately decided that disabling pulse oximetry in the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 was enough to avoid infringing on Masimo patents, allowing those models to be offered for sale at Apple retail stores in the U.S.

Because Masimo was able to get blood oxygen sensing working using software on a jailbroken ‌iPhone‌, Apple too would be able to reactivate the blood oxygen sensor in the models where it has been disabled through a software update. When no longer subject to an import ban, Apple will be able to reintroduce blood oxygen sensing for ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ users who are not able to access the feature.

As noted by ip fray, the patents that Apple was found to have infringed on expire in August of 2028, which means that Apple will be able to re-enable pulse oximetry in affected models at that time. Apple filed an appeal with the United States International Trade Commission to attempt to get the ruling overturned, so if the appeal is successful, Apple could be able to re-add blood oxygen sensing sooner.

Apple could also opt to settle with Masimo and work out a licensing deal, but at this point, it doesn't sound like that is going to happen. Masimo CEO Joe Kiani said in January that he had not spoken with Apple, and while he would be open to settling, an apology and an "honest dialogue" would need to be part of any settlement discussion.

Kiani has maligned the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor several times, saying that customers are "better off without" the feature because it is not a "reliable, medical pulse oximeter."

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 only have disabled blood oxygen sensing capabilities in the United States, as the ban is not applicable in other countries. The Apple Watches remain fully functional outside of the U.S.

Tags: Masimo, Patent Lawsuits

Top Rated Comments

bozzykid Avatar
bozzykid
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

patent trolls are the worst
Masimo isn't a patent troll.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
15 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
I can reactivate it with a peal of Apple? Now that's a lifehack!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheLisnakFactor Avatar
TheLisnakFactor
19 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
I’m so confused. So these guys say you infringed on our patents and because of that made an unreliable sensor? Sounds like some stupid logic to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unami Avatar
Unami
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

Then again, patent trolls gonna troll
Sure, but Masimo is no patent troll, Apple poached employees from them and infringed on patents - both of which has been confirmed in several lawsuits.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDevil7334 Avatar
MacDevil7334
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Masimo’s licensing fee must be exorbitant because it really seems like it would be in Apple’s interest to settle at this point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Monday March 11, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Monday March 11, 2024 6:05 am PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Read Full Article61 comments
M3 Mac Pro Studio Mini Feature 2

Here Are All the M3 Macs Still Expected This Year

Saturday March 9, 2024 10:53 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
Read Full Article184 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Now Available With These 12 Changes for Your iPhone

Sunday March 10, 2024 12:29 pm PDT by
iOS 17.4 was released last week following over a month of beta testing, and the update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 17.4 introduces major changes to the App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act. Other new features include Apple Podcasts transcripts, an iMessage security upgrade, new emoji options, and more. Below, we...
Read Full Article
new best buy blue

Best Buy's Weekend Sale Includes Rare iPad Pro Deals and All-Time Low MacBook Discounts

Saturday March 9, 2024 9:26 am PST by
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get...
Read Full Article26 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Monday March 11, 2024 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
Read Full Article105 comments