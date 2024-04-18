Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 Begins Rolling Out Outside U.S.

Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 units are now on sale in China – the first and only country in which the device is available refurbished directly from Apple.



The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects, cleans, and repackages all refurbished devices to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and they are covered by a one-year limited warranty and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ launched in September 2023, featuring the S9 chip, a brighter display, and the double-tap gesture. Apple is highly likely to soon begin selling refurbished ‌‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌‌ models in other countries now that it has started to do so in China, but it is unclear if availability will expand to the U.S. due to Apple's ongoing legal battle with medical tech company Masimo over the Blood Oxygen app.