Webex Now Available on Apple TV 4K for Video Calls

by

Webex today announced the launch of its new Webex app that's designed for the Apple TV 4K. The app is designed to allow hybrid workers to join meetings from the biggest screen they have, which is often a television.

webex apple tv
Users are able to scan the QR code on the sign-in screen and log in to the Webex app on ‌Apple TV‌ in order to join a meeting. Participating in a chat will require wirelessly connecting an iPhone or iPad to the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K to use the iOS device as a microphone and video camera.

Apple has previously used the ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ connection for FaceTime, but the functionality is available to third-party apps as well.

webex apple tv participants
Webex says that users can expect "crystal-clear audio and video," with the app offering a preview of video and microphone status ahead of when a meeting is joined. Calendar integration is available, and the Siri Remote can be used for browsing through meetings and accessing in-meeting controls such as the camera on the connected iOS device.

Up to 25 simultaneous attendees can be shown on one screen with the Webex app for the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, and the app can be downloaded from the App Store on the device. To use Webex on a TV, users must have a second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or later and an iOS device with either iOS 17 or iPadOS 17.

