Apple Reintroduced the HomePod a Year Ago Today

Apple relaunched the HomePod one year ago today, debuting a second-generation model almost five years after the original model's introduction.



The ‌HomePod‌ was announced at WWDC in 2017 and launched in 2018 after a heavily delayed launch. The device was met with mixed reviews; critics praised its outstanding sound quality but pointed out its high price, missing features, and limited functionality compared to rivals.

Apple dropped its price from $349 to $299 in April 2019 and, in March 2021, the company announced that it was discontinuing the first-generation ‌HomePod‌, instead shifting its focus to the HomePod mini, which launched the previous year. The decision left a gap in Apple's product lineup for a full-sized smart speaker until the company introduced the second-generation model via a press release on January 18, 2023.

The second-generation ‌HomePod‌ looks virtually identical to the original, although it is 0.2 inches shorter and has a larger edge-to-edge LED touchscreen on top. It also boasts a range of upgrades and changes compared to its 2018 predecessor:

‌HomePod‌ (second-generation, 2023) ‌HomePod‌ (first-generation, 2018) Refined design with acoustically transparent mesh fabric Design with acoustically transparent mesh fabric Larger backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge Backlit touch surface S7 chip from 2021's Apple Watch Series 7 A8 chip from 2013's iPhone 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus U1 ultra wideband chip – Five horn-loaded tweeters Seven horn-loaded tweeters Four far-field beamforming microphones Six far-field beamforming microphones 6.6 inches tall 6.8 inches tall Weighs 5.16 pounds Weighs 5.5 pounds Removable power cable Fixed power cable Wi-Fi 4 connectivity (802.11n) Wi-Fi 5 connectivity (802.11ac) Thread support Temperature and humidity sensor Sound Recognition Available in White and Midnight Available in White and Space Gray

While Apple's potential plans for a third-generation ‌HomePod‌ are unclear a year after the current model was introduced, there are a multitude of rumors surrounding a ‌HomePod‌ with an LCD touchscreen display arriving as soon as 2024.