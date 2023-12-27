Future HomePod Again Rumored to Add Curved LCD Display
Apple is continuing work on a new HomePod model that features a curved LCD display, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."
The device, codenamed B720, apparently features the same design as the current HomePod but with a curved, convex LCD screen at the top to display content.
In October, Kosutami shared images of component parts that allegedly belong to a prototype touch screen HomePod. Other reports at the time claimed to verify the legitimacy of these images with other sources.
Apple is believed to be working to adapt Apple Music and Apple Podcasts to be compatible with the new display, which will show a blurred animation based on the colors of the album art when a song or podcast is playing. The screen could also potentially show important notifications.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to suggest in 2021 that Apple is working on new HomePods with displays and cameras. Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Apple plans to release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024.
In the long term, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy, and is working on a combined Apple TV and HomePod device, as well as a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm, according to a Gurman.
Top Rated Comments
I wonder if they have corrected the high failure rate of the power supply and/or made the device easier to repair?
Now THAT would be something worth reporting.
And putting a display on HomePod is just lipstick on a pig. A better Siri would negate the need for a display in most cases. There are too many queries where Siri tells me to check my iPhone.
Siri is total crap
Overpriced
Not reliable
Sound quality
But we are making a curved display,....Really?
Hopefully new emoji's are coming...:/