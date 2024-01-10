Google Maps Still Working On Long-Overdue Live Activities Support

Google Maps continues to work on integrating Live Activities support for iPhones, according to new assets unearthed by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris in the latest version of the app.



Evidence that the feature was in development first appeared in August, but further work on it had appeared to have come to a standstill until now, suggesting it could become functional soon.

The Google Maps team announced in February 2023 that it would roll out Live Activities support "in the coming months," so support is now long overdue based on the company's own internal roadmap.

When support rolls out, Google Maps users will be able to view turn-by-turn directions and their ETA in a single live-updating Lock Screen notification and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 series models.

Apple opened up its Live Activities API to third-party iPhone apps with the release of iOS 16.1, and many developers have since made good use of the feature.