Google Maps Preparing Live Activities Support Ahead of Dynamic Island Expanding to All iPhone 15 Models

by

The latest version of the Google Maps app for the iPhone includes hidden code-level references to Live Activities, according to MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The feature remains in development and it is not yet functional in the app.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple
Live Activities will allow Google Maps users to view turn-by-turn directions and the ETA in a single live-updating Lock Screen notification, and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models, which should be unveiled on September 12.

Apple has allowed third-party iPhone apps to offer the feature since the release of iOS 16.1. In February, the Google Maps team announced that it would roll out Live Activities support "in the coming months," but the feature is still not available.

Tags: Google, Google Maps, Live Activities

Top Rated Comments

BreakingKayfabe Avatar
BreakingKayfabe
23 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
We’re all on pins and needles.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CPmav Avatar
CPmav
23 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Hopefully this will help jumpstart even more developers to support Dynamic Island!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DotCom2 Avatar
DotCom2
6 minutes ago at 12:24 pm

What I’d like to finally see is Waze support on the Apple Watch. Then I can finally move away from Apple Maps.
I LOVE the haptic feedback on the Watch from Apple Maps!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mapsdotapp Avatar
mapsdotapp
17 minutes ago at 12:13 pm

Apple Maps has supported Live Activities since iOS 16 was released last year
What does this mean? Turn by turn navigation in iOS 16 is not offered as a live activity. The navigation UI consumes the entire Lock Screen and relegates notifications and other Lock Screen functionality.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lakersfan74 Avatar
Lakersfan74
5 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
I can’t wait to move away from the notch and to dynamic island. I don’t care about the screen real estate I like the look of a pill better than a cut out on the top.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Friday August 25, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Read Full Article45 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article202 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also...
Read Full Article262 comments
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article211 comments
top stories 26aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 7, and More

Saturday August 26, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Read Full Article41 comments