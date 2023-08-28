Google Maps Preparing Live Activities Support Ahead of Dynamic Island Expanding to All iPhone 15 Models
The latest version of the Google Maps app for the iPhone includes hidden code-level references to Live Activities, according to MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The feature remains in development and it is not yet functional in the app.
Live Activities will allow Google Maps users to view turn-by-turn directions and the ETA in a single live-updating Lock Screen notification, and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models, which should be unveiled on September 12.
Apple has allowed third-party iPhone apps to offer the feature since the release of iOS 16.1. In February, the Google Maps team announced that it would roll out Live Activities support "in the coming months," but the feature is still not available.
