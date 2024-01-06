Top Stories: Vision Pro Launch Rumor, iOS 17.3 Beta Issue, and More

Happy New Year! 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple, with its Vision Pro headset perhaps being the first big launch of the year in just a few weeks' time if the latest rumors are accurate.

This week also saw an issue with a new iOS 17.3 beta that forced Apple to temporarily pull the update, the latest rumors on not only this year's iPhone 16 lineup but also next year's iPhone 17, and more, so read on below for all the details!

Vision Pro Rumored to Launch in Final Week of January

Apple's long-awaited Vision Pro headset could launch in the U.S. around Friday, January 26, according to a sketchy rumor from a Chinese investor news service. Apple promised that the headset would launch in early 2024, but it did not provide a specific timeframe.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he has also heard the January 26 date floating around, and he reiterated that the Vision Pro will have a retail launch by February.

Apple Pulls iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Due to Boot Loop Issue

Apple made the second beta of iOS 17.3 available to developers for testing earlier this week, but it quickly pulled the software after some iPhone users who installed it experienced a boot loop issue.

As of writing, Apple has yet to re-release the second beta of iOS 17.3, but it has released the second public betas of macOS 14.3 and watchOS 10.3.

iOS 17.3 includes a new Stolen Device Protection feature and re-enables collaborative Apple Music playlists.

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

2023 was the first calendar year with no new iPads released since the original iPad was released in 2010, marking the end of a 12-year tradition.

Apple is expected to update the entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and the entry-level iPad. The next Pro models are widely rumored to feature OLED displays, and faster chips are expected for all models.

Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

This year's iPhone 16 lineup is still moving through the development phases, but we have the latest information on what the next-generation Pro models currently look like.

Along with slightly larger displays, there's a new Capture button on the right side for quickly taking video, while the Action button appears to have the same design as on the current iPhone 15 Pro models even though Apple had been experimenting with making some changes to it.

Kuo: iPhone 17 to Feature 24MP Front-Facing Camera

While the iPhone 16 lineup is still over eight months away, rumors are already circulating about the iPhone 17 lineup coming in 2025.

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17's front camera will feature a 24-megapixel sensor, up from a 12-megapixel sensor on current iPhones. He said this upgrade will significantly improve the front camera's image quality.

Apple Still Selling These Old and Often Forgotten Products

While the majority of Apple's product lineup has been updated over the past few years, there are a handful of devices and accessories that are quite old.

In an article this week, we listed seven of Apple's oldest and most obscure products that it still sells on its online store in 2024, such as the USB SuperDrive for the Mac. There are some interesting inclusions on the list, so make sure to check it out for some nostalgia.

