Apple Pulls iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Due to Boot Loop Issue

Three hours after releasing the second betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, Apple has pulled the updates from the Developer Center and over the air, meaning they are no longer available to download and install.



Apple has removed the iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 betas after a number of people reported that the software is bricking devices. According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and Mastodon, some iPhone owners who updated found their devices stuck in a boot loop.

The only fix to the issue appears to be restoring a stuck device, which is why Apple has pulled the update. Once the bug is addressed, Apple will re-release the beta.

There are reports that suggest the iOS 17.3 boot loop bug could be related to the Back Tap setting. A log shared by developer Guilherme Rambo indicates that a Back Tap setting caused his device to crash, and there have been several other affected users who have Back Tap enabled in some capacity.

Some others who had Back Tap enabled were able to install the update, and others who did not have the feature on had the booting issue, so it is not entirely clear how Back Tap is involved.