Apple Still Selling These Old and Often Forgotten Products in 2024

by

While the majority of Apple's product lineup has been updated over the past few years, there are a handful of devices and accessories that are quite old. Below, we highlight seven of the oldest and most obscure products that Apple still sells in 2024.

8 Old and Often Forgotten Products Feature
Many of these products are unlikely to be updated ever again, and it's unclear how long Apple will continue to sell them on its online store.

SuperDrive

8 Old SuperDrives
Introduced alongside the original MacBook Air in 2008, the USB SuperDrive is an external CD/DVD drive. It remains available on Apple's online store for $79, but you'll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter to use it with a modern MacBook.

The last MacBook with a built-in CD/DVD drive was discontinued in 2016.

MagSafe Converter

8 Old MagSafe Adapters
For just $9.99, you can own Apple's tiny MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter. This adapter allows Apple's very-old Thunderbolt Display to charge an also-very-old MacBook Pro or MacBook Air equipped with a MagSafe 2 connector.

For those counting, Apple moved on to MagSafe 3 in 2021.

EarPods With 3.5mm Plug

8 Old EarPods With 3
Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone starting with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016, but it continues to sell wired EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone plug for $19. You can also get EarPods with Lightning or USB-C.

Hey, Macs still have a headphone jack.

30-Pin to USB Cable

8 Old 30 Pin Connectors
Still rocking out with an older iPod or iPhone? Apple has you covered with its 30-pin to USB cable, featuring breakthrough USB 2.0 technology from the early 2000s.

Pro tip: you can get one for much cheaper on Amazon if you really need one.

Mac Pro Security Lock Adapter

8 Old Mac Pro Security Lock Adapters
Want to keep your 2013 Mac Pro secure in 2024? Apple's $49 adapter lets you attach a compatible Kensington lock to the computer.

We're honestly surprised Apple still sells this one.

Link Bracelet

8 Old Link Bracelets
Apple hasn't updated the stainless steel Link Bracelet since the original Apple Watch was released in 2015. The band is still listed in its original 38mm and 42mm sizes for $449, and it no longer perfectly matches the colors of some newer Apple Watch models.

Mac Pro Wheels

8 Old Mac Pro Wheels
For the low price of $699, you can add wheels to your 2019 or newer Mac Pro tower, allowing it to roll around. Or, you could install them on a skateboard.

There's also a Mac Pro feet kit for $299 in this economy.

Top Rated Comments

MisterSavage Avatar
MisterSavage
3 minutes ago at 09:27 am
I still use my SuperDrive!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Planning to Release These 8 New iOS Features in 2024

Monday January 1, 2024 12:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday January 2, 2024 8:07 am PST by
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
Read Full Article
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2024 With These Changes

Friday December 29, 2023 9:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Heading into the new year, we have recapped rumored features and changes for the device below. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone Sizes to Change Next Year: What to Know

Saturday December 30, 2023 4:00 am PST by
Apple has not significantly tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have notably larger display sizes than the current iPhone 15 Pro models. Here's what we know. According to multiple sources, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will feature an increase ...
Read Full Article252 comments
Apple Logo

Apple Products We're NOT Expecting to Launch in 2024

Monday January 1, 2024 7:00 am PST by
2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple with a large number of important new releases due across the company's product lines, but there are some noticeable absences from its rumored plans. Using information from various analysts and reliable sources, here's everything we're no longer expecting Apple to release this year. iPhone SE 4 While Apple was previously rumored to be...
Read Full Article109 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement

Five Productivity Apps to Kick-Start the New Year

Monday January 1, 2024 2:00 am PST by
Apps can play a pivotal role in helping to reach new goals, form habits, or simply improve personal productivity – here's five you should consider adopting going into 2024. Each app we've chosen for this list has a unique ability to aid Apple device users in various aspects of personal and professional development. From sophisticated task management to habit formation, these apps offer a...
Read Full Article109 comments