Apple Still Selling These Old and Often Forgotten Products in 2024

While the majority of Apple's product lineup has been updated over the past few years, there are a handful of devices and accessories that are quite old. Below, we highlight seven of the oldest and most obscure products that Apple still sells in 2024.



Many of these products are unlikely to be updated ever again, and it's unclear how long Apple will continue to sell them on its online store.



SuperDrive



Introduced alongside the original MacBook Air in 2008, the USB SuperDrive is an external CD/DVD drive. It remains available on Apple's online store for $79, but you'll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter to use it with a modern MacBook.

The last MacBook with a built-in CD/DVD drive was discontinued in 2016.



MagSafe Converter



For just $9.99, you can own Apple's tiny MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter. This adapter allows Apple's very-old Thunderbolt Display to charge an also-very-old MacBook Pro or MacBook Air equipped with a MagSafe 2 connector.

For those counting, Apple moved on to MagSafe 3 in 2021.



EarPods With 3.5mm Plug



Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone starting with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016, but it continues to sell wired EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone plug for $19. You can also get EarPods with Lightning or USB-C.

Hey, Macs still have a headphone jack.



30-Pin to USB Cable



Still rocking out with an older iPod or iPhone? Apple has you covered with its 30-pin to USB cable, featuring breakthrough USB 2.0 technology from the early 2000s.

Pro tip: you can get one for much cheaper on Amazon if you really need one.



Mac Pro Security Lock Adapter



Want to keep your 2013 Mac Pro secure in 2024? Apple's $49 adapter lets you attach a compatible Kensington lock to the computer.

We're honestly surprised Apple still sells this one.



Link Bracelet



Apple hasn't updated the stainless steel Link Bracelet since the original Apple Watch was released in 2015. The band is still listed in its original 38mm and 42mm sizes for $449, and it no longer perfectly matches the colors of some newer Apple Watch models.



Mac Pro Wheels



For the low price of $699, you can add wheels to your 2019 or newer Mac Pro tower, allowing it to roll around. Or, you could install them on a skateboard.

There's also a Mac Pro feet kit for $299 in this economy.