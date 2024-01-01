Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line.



From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In recent times, the company has released as many as four new iPad models per year. Before 2023, 2009 was the last year with no new iPads, simply because the product line had not yet launched.

The most recent iPad launches took place in October 2022. The only iPad-adjacent hardware released in 2023 was the Apple Pencil with USB-C.



2010 : iPad (1st generation)

2011 : iPad 2

2012 : iPad (3rd generation), iPad (4th generation), and iPad mini (1st generation)

2013 : iPad Air (1st generation) and iPad mini 2

2014 : iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3

2015 : iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

2016 : iPad Pro 9.7-inch

2017 : iPad (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch

2018 : iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

2019 : iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation)

2020 : iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

2021 : iPad (9th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

2022 : iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

2023: None

This hiatus in new iPad releases is noteworthy considering the history of the product line and could signal a moment of reflection about the direction of the device. As the iPad has become more advanced and widely adopted, the urgency for frequent upgrades has diminished for many potential customers. This shift in consumer behavior could have prompted Apple to reevaluate its tablet strategy, focusing on more impactful and less frequent hardware updates.

Another aspect to consider is the criticism Apple has faced regarding the increasing complexity of the iPad lineup and questions around the direction of iPadOS. By taking a year off from new releases, Apple may be planning to reshape the lineup with a clearer sense of purpose going forward.

Rumors and analyst forecasts suggest that 2024 will be a much more significant year for the iPad lineup, with every model, encompassing the entry-level iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, expected to receive a hardware refresh. With the rumored introduction of a 12.9-inch iPad Air model, 2024 could see Apple launch an unprecedented six iPad models in a single calendar year. The flagship iPad Pro is expected to introduce at least a dozen new features, including OLED display technology, the M3 chip, and a new, "laptop-like" keyboard accessory.