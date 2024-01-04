Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time.

Building on the curved edges and titanium frame that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, the next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are set to feature increased display sizes and a new capacitive Capture button.



As reported by multiple sources, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ (codename Diablo) and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max (codename Lightning) will have larger displays, measuring in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, up from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. One possible explanation for this change has to do with the 5x tetraprism Telephoto camera, which is expected to be available on both Pro iPhone models this year. With the iPhone 15 lineup, only the larger ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max includes the 5x Telephoto lens, while the smaller ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ does not. The increased size of this year's devices will give Apple the space to add the tetraprism Telephoto camera to both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and 16 Pro Max.

While the overall form factor and general design of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max have remained consistent through Apple's development phase, the company has experimented with different design details for the devices. There were four total button configurations that were tested, and Apple appears to have settled on a button design similar to the one on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, though with an added button on the right side of the ‌iPhone‌.



As with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, both Pro models in the iPhone 16 range will be equipped with a multi-purpose Action button. The button can be configured to perform a range of functions, depending on the user's preference. While Apple has experimented with larger sizes and different designs for the Action button, current design documentation suggests that the Action button will be the same size as the one found on the current ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

An earlier Action button design, developed under the codename Atlas, was envisioned as a larger capacitive button with a force sensor. Given that the most recent designs for the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max do not feature this bigger Action button, the future of the Atlas project remains unclear, and it is possible that Apple canceled the Atlas project in favor of a standard mechanical Action button.

Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" claimed in October that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ would feature an Action button that lies flush with the frame of the device. Although internal documentation seen by MacRumors corroborates this claim, it was a feature of the earlier "Proto1" development stage. With the current "Proto2" design that we've seen, the Action button is no longer flush with the frame, and is no longer as large.



On the right side, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models feature an all-new Capture button, which we showed off in our December renders of the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models. The Capture button, developed under the codename Nova, is expected to be a capacitive-type button with force-sensor functionality, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently confirmed that it will be used for taking video. It is located below the power button, which means that on U.S. models, Apple is relocating the mmWave antenna from the right side of the device to the left side. The Capture button will be flush with the ‌iPhone‌'s frame and it will not protrude like the power and volume buttons.

In terms of materials, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will continue to use the same Grade 5 Titanium (Ti-6Al-4V) used for the iPhone 15 Pro, with no significant changes to the overall finish. As far as colors are concerned, Apple's prototypes use a "Silver" color, which is marketed by Apple as "White Titanium." Documentation suggests that Apple has so far used the existing colors from the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max for testing purposes, with plans to add another color option. Unfortunately, there are no details on the new color option at this time.

While the mockups we've created accurately portray the current design of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max, changes are always possible as the devices are still in an early stage of development and Apple may make further design tweaks.

For more details on what to expect from the 2024 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, check out our dedicated rumor roundup pages for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

