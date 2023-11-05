Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year.

Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:

Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t yet ready. The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model following in 2025.

2023 is expected to be the first year without any new iPads released since Apple first unveiled the device in 2010, so updates to all models next year sounds likely.

When Each iPad Model Was Last Updated

  • iPad Pro: October 2022
  • iPad: October 2022
  • iPad Air: March 2022
  • iPad mini: September 2021

Gurman previously reported that the low-end to mid-range iPads could be updated as early as March 2024, while he expects new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with the M3 chip and OLED displays to launch in the first half of 2024. The next iPad Air and iPad mini are likely to be equipped with M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively.

Top Rated Comments

haydn! Avatar
haydn!
41 minutes ago at 08:50 am
With all the refreshes due at the same time, it gives them a rare opportunity to tidy up a few things and better differentiate between the models. Hopefully.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
37 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Scary similar!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
revs Avatar
revs
26 minutes ago at 09:04 am

Best decision ever, who needs a yearly update?
People who need a new iPad, and don’t want to buy one that’s been out for over a year?

Like the phones - they don’t come out yearly so that people can upgrade every year - they come out yearly so that when you do decide to upgrade, whatever you buy is fairly new and modern. And of course keeps up with the competition, which is good for marketing and sales.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am

With all the refreshes due at the same time, it gives them a rare opportunity to tidy up a few things and better differentiate between the models. Hopefully.
Apple: "Today we're adding a 12.9" iPad Air to our incredibly bloated lineup and eliminating nothing."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlexESP Avatar
AlexESP
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am

Who wants an ipad
61.7 Million people last year. A lot, from my point of view. And many more than people who want a Mac!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
128KMac Avatar
128KMac
22 minutes ago at 09:08 am
At what point do the MacBook Air and iPad Pro merge into a single product with a detachable keyboard?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
