Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.3
Apple today seeded the first public beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.3 update, allowing non-developers to test out the software ahead of its release. The second public beta comes three weeks after the first public beta.
Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 includes support for collaborative playlists in Apple Music, allowing Apple Music subscribers to build playlists with others. When creating a new playlist or selecting an existing playlist, there's a person-shaped icon that can be tapped to turn on collaboration.
Enabling collaboration provides a link that can be shared with others, and anyone with the link is able to contribute to the playlist and listen to the songs. The person who started the playlist can choose to approve those who want to join or open it up to everyone. Anyone with the link to a playlist can add music, though the owner can turn off collaboration at any time or remove people.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 is expected to see a launch at some point in January 2024. Apple has also released public betas of watchOS 10.3 and new HomePod 17.3 software.
Popular Stories
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the...
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple with a large number of important new releases due across the company's product lines, but there are some noticeable absences from its rumored plans. Using information from various analysts and reliable sources, here's everything we're no longer expecting Apple to release this year. iPhone SE 4 While Apple was previously rumored to be...
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Heading into the new year, we have recapped rumored features and changes for the device below. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower...
Apps can play a pivotal role in helping to reach new goals, form habits, or simply improve personal productivity – here's five you should consider adopting going into 2024. Each app we've chosen for this list has a unique ability to aid Apple device users in various aspects of personal and professional development. From sophisticated task management to habit formation, these apps offer a...
The second beta of iOS 17.3 that Apple released today is causing major issues for some iPhone owners, so users that have not yet installed the new software may want to hold off. Image from MacStories' Federico Vittici As noted by reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and Mastodon, some iPhone owners who have attempted to update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have found their devices stuck in a boot...
Top Rated Comments
macOS 14.3 beta 2 (23D5043d))
* Safari Version 17.3 (19617.2.3)
* System Firmware Version: 10151.80.20 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 23.3.0: Tue Dec 19 20:56:38 PST 2023; root:xnu-10002.80.20.505.4~2/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64
macOS 14.3 beta (23D5033f))
* Safari Version 17.3 (19617.2.1.11.3)
* System Firmware Version: 10151.80.6 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 23.3.0: Fri Dec 1 03:16:57 PST 2023; root:xnu-10002.80.11~58/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64
Noticed some odd bugs with Safari and Apple TV app fixed with MacOS 14.3 beta 2.
The SDK notes don’t offer anything useful. Thats true for every OS this short beta cycle. Certainly a bit more solid after using it for a day.