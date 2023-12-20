Apple Planning to Launch Vision Pro by February

by

Apple wants to launch the Vision Pro by February and is ramping up production to meet that release date goal, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Vision Pro with battery
Production has been "running at full speed" for the last several weeks to ensure the Vision Pro is ready by the end of January, with a retail launch planned for February. Apple introduced the Vision Pro back in June, and at the time, the company said it would be released in early 2024.

Since then, release timeline rumors have varied, with initial rumors suggesting March and later rumors pointing to January.

Sales of the Vision Pro will be limited to the United States to begin with, and it sounds like customers will need to purchase in a retail store or pick up an online order in store. Apple wants to ensure that customers have the right headband size and Light Seal for an appropriate fit. Without a tight fit that blocks out all ambient light, content won't look right, and without the right headband size, the device could feel too heavy. Some customers will also need custom Zeiss prescription lenses, so Apple plans to do headset assembly in its retail locations.

Apple is preparing to display and demonstrate the Vision Pro in some of its retail stores. Locations will need to have headsets on hand and all of the accessories, including the different-sized headbands and Light Seals. Apple is sending employees from each of its retail stores to Cupertino to learn how to prepare the device for customers.

According to Gurman, employees will learn how the Vision Pro functions, what features to point out in conversations with potential buyers, and how to attach the headband, Light Seal, and prescription lenses. It is a delicate process because employees will need to learn how to put a device on a person's head and fit the right Light Seal on the face. There will be an app able to scan a customer's face to determine the proper headband and Light Seal, but the app's recommendation will have to be confirmed by an employee.

Apple is not expected to hold another Vision Pro event when the device launches, due to the limited U.S. release, the $3,500 price tag of the device, and the limited supply that Apple has available. If demand for the Vision Pro is high, it could be months before Apple is able to manufacture enough units.

While Apple is planning for a February launch, Gurman warns that production issues or other problems could lead to a delay.

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl
HobeSoundDarryl
2 hours ago at 12:32 pm
Bring it on and I'm hoping it is great!

Need an in-person demo to fully "get it" with my own eyes. I'm hoping it can do just one thing exceptionally well: very usable, any-size Mac screen(s) for Mac... so I can have any-size screen when I'm using a MB... and wherever I'm using a MB. Fingers crossed on feeling like my ultra-wide Desktop monitor will be able to basically be called up on demand on the plane, in the hotel, etc. A 40"+ MB screen without the bulk & weight of the upper half of the clam to actually be that seems very appealing to me.

It should certainly be able to do that- Apple demoed exactly that at WWDC- and many of the cheapie VR glasses/goggles can do that kind of thing on a much lower resolution virtual screen... so hopeful that 4K-per-eye will deliver a superior version of that utility: a nice, sharp, super-sized MB screen. If so, all of the rest that this thing might be able to do would be gravy to me.

?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robgreene
robgreene
2 hours ago at 12:34 pm
Anyone planning to get one just to stash it, fully sealed, and let the value rack up for resale years down the road?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdnz
mdnz
2 hours ago at 12:35 pm

Anyone planning to get one just to stash it, fully sealed, and let the value rack up for resale years down the road?
Nope
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigjnyc
bigjnyc
2 hours ago at 12:45 pm
Just in time..... For me not to buy it.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terminator-jq
terminator-jq
2 hours ago at 12:32 pm
It must be getting close. Apple just sent an email to developers this morning reminding us to test our existing iOS apps on the Vision Pro simulator.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg
raindogg
1 hour ago at 01:28 pm
The porn world is about to explode.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
