Best Apple Deals of the Week: Sitewide Accessory Sales and Big Discounts on AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook Air

We're entering the home stretch of the holiday shopping season, and there are still great discounts to be found across Apple's product lineup. This week, that includes the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and M2 MacBook Air. Additionally, you'll find great sales at places like Sonos and Samsung, and exclusive sitewide discounts for our readers at ZAGG, Hyper, Twelve South, and Satechi.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacRumors Exclusive Holiday Deals

What's the deal? Take up to 55% off sitewide at Hyper, Twelve South, ZAGG, and Satechi

Take up to 55% off sitewide at Hyper, Twelve South, ZAGG, and Satechi Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We're partnering with a few popular Apple accessory makers this holiday season, giving our readers a chance to save on great last-minute holiday gifts. You can get 35 percent off sitewide at ZAGG (code: MACRUMORS35), up to 55 percent off sitewide at Hyper (code: MREXTRA10), 20 percent off sitewide at Twelve South (code: MacRumors2023), and 30 percent off sitewide at Satechi (code: MACRUMORS).

For more information about these exclusive discounts, be sure to read our full article, which includes end dates and more details about each retailer's sale.



AirPods Pro

What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Take $49 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 right now, down from $249.00. This is a solid second-best price on the new earbuds, and they have a guaranteed Christmas delivery if you order them soon.



Apple Watch Series 9

What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 9

Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 9 Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The year's best deals are still available on Apple Watch Series 9 right now at Best Buy, starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS model and rising to $359.00 for the 45mm GPS model. You'll find multiple colors on sale at this price, with many guaranteeing Christmas day delivery.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $250 off M2 MacBook Air models

Take up to $250 off M2 MacBook Air models Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy has more than Apple Watches on sale this weekend, offering solid low prices on the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air and $1,049.00 for the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air, and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see these deals.



Sonos

What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and more

Take up to 25% off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and more Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The Sonos holiday sale is still going on as we reach the end of the week, with up to 25 percent off popular Sonos products like the Arc soundbar, Roam speaker, and many more. Sonos doesn't hold many sales throughout the year, so this will likely be your last chance to get these products at a big discount for a while.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more in Samsung's winter sale

Save on TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more in Samsung's winter sale Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung is hosting its big end-of-year winter sale right now, and that means notable savings on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and more. We've listed a few of these deals below, but be sure to browse the full sale before it ends later this weekend. For those shopping for the holidays, the cutoff for Christmas deliveries is tonight at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.