Best Apple Deals of the Week: Sitewide Accessory Sales and Big Discounts on AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook Air
We're entering the home stretch of the holiday shopping season, and there are still great discounts to be found across Apple's product lineup. This week, that includes the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and M2 MacBook Air. Additionally, you'll find great sales at places like Sonos and Samsung, and exclusive sitewide discounts for our readers at ZAGG, Hyper, Twelve South, and Satechi.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
MacRumors Exclusive Holiday Deals
- What's the deal? Take up to 55% off sitewide at Hyper, Twelve South, ZAGG, and Satechi
We're partnering with a few popular Apple accessory makers this holiday season, giving our readers a chance to save on great last-minute holiday gifts. You can get 35 percent off sitewide at ZAGG (code: MACRUMORS35), up to 55 percent off sitewide at Hyper (code: MREXTRA10), 20 percent off sitewide at Twelve South (code: MacRumors2023), and 30 percent off sitewide at Satechi (code: MACRUMORS).
For more information about these exclusive discounts, be sure to read our full article, which includes end dates and more details about each retailer's sale.
AirPods Pro
- What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 right now, down from $249.00. This is a solid second-best price on the new earbuds, and they have a guaranteed Christmas delivery if you order them soon.
Apple Watch Series 9
- What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 9
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
The year's best deals are still available on Apple Watch Series 9 right now at Best Buy, starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS model and rising to $359.00 for the 45mm GPS model. You'll find multiple colors on sale at this price, with many guaranteeing Christmas day delivery.
MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take up to $250 off M2 MacBook Air models
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
Best Buy has more than Apple Watches on sale this weekend, offering solid low prices on the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air and $1,049.00 for the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air, and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see these deals.
Sonos
- What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and more
- Where can I get it? Sonos
The Sonos holiday sale is still going on as we reach the end of the week, with up to 25 percent off popular Sonos products like the Arc soundbar, Roam speaker, and many more. Sonos doesn't hold many sales throughout the year, so this will likely be your last chance to get these products at a big discount for a while.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save on TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more in Samsung's winter sale
- Where can I get it? Samsung
Samsung is hosting its big end-of-year winter sale right now, and that means notable savings on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and more. We've listed a few of these deals below, but be sure to browse the full sale before it ends later this weekend. For those shopping for the holidays, the cutoff for Christmas deliveries is tonight at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Galaxy S23 Ultra - Get up to $800 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
- Galaxy Z Fold5 - Get a free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Z Flip5 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
- Galaxy Watch6 - $239.99, down from $299.99
- Galaxy Watch6 Classic - $329.99, down from $399.99
- Galaxy Buds FE - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Galaxy Buds2 Pro - $169.99, down from $229.99
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - $104.99, down from $159.99
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE - Get up to $50 off
