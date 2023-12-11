Samsung's New Winter Sale Has ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99 ($600 Off) Among Other Sitewide Deals

Samsung has a new Winter sale that began today, offering discounts across monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, and home appliances. Many of the deals in this sale are the same prices we tracked during Samsung's Black Friday sale, and some are even beating their all-time low Black Friday prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor at $999.99, down from $1,599.99. This is a new record low price on the monitor, and it beats the previous all-time low price seen at Amazon last week by a few dollars.

Additionally, the Smart Monitor M8 is at its all-time low price on Amazon, available for $399.99 ($300 off). This has been one of the all-around best monitor deals we've tracked during this holiday season, and it's hard to say if it'll return after this sale ends, so if you want it for Christmas be sure to place an order soon.

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals and deep discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Clicking any of the Samsung links in this post while on mobile should give you the option to install the app.

Other than monitors and TVs, we're also now tracking quite a few deals on refrigerators, tablets, and computers below. These sale prices will be live for this week only, so be sure to check out Samsung's event before the best prices of the year disappear.



Monitors

TVs

Refrigerators

Smartphones



If you're shopping for a Samsung smartphone this week, there are extra cash discounts to be found on these devices when shopping via the Shop Samsung mobile app, beyond the trade-in bonus offers listed below.



Smartwatches

Galaxy Watch6 - $239.99, down from $299.99

Galaxy Watch6 Classic - $329.99, down from $399.99

Earbuds

Tablets

