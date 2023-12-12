Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Twelve South, Satechi, Hyper, and ZAGG

by

We're less than two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, so in an effort to aid in any last-minute holiday shopping we've accumulated a list of exclusive sales from popular Apple accessory companies. These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online Christmas shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the 25th.

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals HeroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, you'll find exclusive offers from Satechi, Twelve South, Hyper, and ZAGG. These exclusive deals run the gamut of Apple accessories, and you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon. Every sale below is exclusive to our readers, and will require a coupon code, which you can find listed below as well.

ZAGG

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals Zagg

35% OFF
ZAGG Sitewide Sale

On ZAGG's website, you can get 35 percent off your entire order sitewide (limit five items), which includes Mophie's entire lineup of popular accessories. Our sale beats ZAGG's current 25 percent off sitewide event, so be sure to use the code MACRUMORS35 at checkout to get the best savings. You can find discounts on screen protectors, portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

To get the discount, head to ZAGG's website, browse for a few items, add them to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code MACRUMORS35 and click apply to see the 35 percent discount taken off your cart.

Hyper

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals Hyper

  • What's the deal? Get extra 10% off current sitewide sale with MREXTRA10
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 31
  • What do they sell? Thunderbolt docks, portable batteries, and more

UP TO 55% OFF
Hyper Sitewide Sale

Hyper is giving MacRumors readers an extra 10 percent off sitewide this week, which stacks on top of the retailer's current sitewide event that's taking up to 50 percent off sitewide. This is a great opportunity to save on Hyper's popular Thunderbolt docks, USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and more.

Twelve South

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals Twelve South

  • What's the deal? Save 20% off your order with MacRumors2023
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 17
  • What do they sell? Accessories tailored for Apple products like iPhone Qi chargers and MacBook stands

20% OFF
Twelve South Sitewide Sale

At Twelve South, you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors2023. This promo code will last through December 17 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website, and shoppers should note that the code will not work on any items that are available for pre-order.

Satechi

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals Satechi

30% OFF
Satechi Sitewide Sale

Satechi is well known for its large collection of charging products, and with our exclusive code you can take 30 percent off sitewide. The company sells portable batteries, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers that are compatible with MagSafe, and more. The exclusive code has a few exclusions on select new and upcoming products, but otherwise will work on any product sitewide.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article153 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy's New Weekend Sale Has Record Low Prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Friday December 8, 2023 7:37 am PST by
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
top stories 9dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Coming Soon, New iPads in Early 2024, and More

Saturday December 9, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Read Full Article15 comments
beeper mini

Apple Confirms It Shut Down iMessage for Android App Beeper Mini

Sunday December 10, 2023 3:44 am PST by
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Read Full Article385 comments
beeper mini

Apple Puts a Stop to Beeper Mini's iMessage for Android Feature

Friday December 8, 2023 2:24 pm PST by
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Read Full Article475 comments
apple watch black friday

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $699, Alongside Series 9 and SE Sales

Friday December 8, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
Read Full Article25 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

What's Next for the iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Friday December 8, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Read Full Article127 comments