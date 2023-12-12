Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Twelve South, Satechi, Hyper, and ZAGG

We're less than two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, so in an effort to aid in any last-minute holiday shopping we've accumulated a list of exclusive sales from popular Apple accessory companies. These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online Christmas shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the 25th.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, you'll find exclusive offers from Satechi, Twelve South, Hyper, and ZAGG. These exclusive deals run the gamut of Apple accessories, and you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon. Every sale below is exclusive to our readers, and will require a coupon code, which you can find listed below as well.



ZAGG

What's the deal? Get 35 percent off sitewide with MACRUMORS35

On ZAGG's website , you can get 35 percent off your entire order sitewide (limit five items), which includes Mophie's entire lineup of popular accessories. Our sale beats ZAGG's current 25 percent off sitewide event, so be sure to use the code MACRUMORS35 at checkout to get the best savings. You can find discounts on screen protectors, portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

To get the discount, head to ZAGG's website, browse for a few items, add them to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code MACRUMORS35 and click apply to see the 35 percent discount taken off your cart.



Hyper

What's the deal? Get extra 10% off current sitewide sale with MREXTRA10

Hyper is giving MacRumors readers an extra 10 percent off sitewide this week, which stacks on top of the retailer's current sitewide event that's taking up to 50 percent off sitewide. This is a great opportunity to save on Hyper's popular Thunderbolt docks, USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and more.



Twelve South

What's the deal? Save 20% off your order with MacRumors2023

At Twelve South , you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors2023. This promo code will last through December 17 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website, and shoppers should note that the code will not work on any items that are available for pre-order.



Satechi

What's the deal? Get 30% off sitewide with MACRUMORS

Satechi is well known for its large collection of charging products, and with our exclusive code you can take 30 percent off sitewide. The company sells portable batteries, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers that are compatible with MagSafe, and more. The exclusive code has a few exclusions on select new and upcoming products, but otherwise will work on any product sitewide.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.