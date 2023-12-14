Apple's M2 MacBook Air Notebooks Available for Up to $250 Off at Best Buy

Apple's 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air has dropped to $899.00 today on Best Buy, down from $1,099.00. You can also get the 15-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.00 at Best Buy right now, which is another record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The MacBook Air is a cheaper, but still powerful, alternative to the MacBook Pro lineup. They're perfect for students or anyone who needs a reliable laptop for daily use, and powerful enough for anyone whose workflow isn't too demanding.



13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy offers free next-day shipping as well as in-store pick-up for most locations, and has all four colors of the 13-inch MacBook Air at $899.00. This is an all-time low price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, and Best Buy has been one of the few retailers to offer this sale over the past few months.

Best Buy also has the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale, available for $1,199.00, down from $,1399.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price and still a solid discount on the 2022 notebook.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy has the 256GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00, which is a record low price at $250 off. Similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air deals, you don't need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these discounts.

There's also the 512GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another steep $250 markdown on the 2023 MacBook Air. You'll find every color on sale for both of these computers.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.