Green Monday Apple Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, and More With Christmas Delivery

Today is Green Monday, a shopping day that marks one of the busiest online days of the season as everyone tries to put in their last-minute orders to ensure that they arrive before Christmas. Because of this, we're highlighting all of the best deals you can get right now on Amazon that still have guaranteed Christmas day delivery in the United States.

Accessories



Accessory sales currently include the AirTag 4 Pack for just $79.98, which is a solid second-best price on the tracking accessory. You'll also find great deals on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger on Amazon.

AirPods

AirPods still available for Christmas delivery include the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and both have notable discounts. You can get up to $49 off these two AirPods models, and the AirPods 3 is available at an all-time low price, while the AirPods Pro 2 is at a solid second-best price.

9th Gen iPad

For iPads, the cheapest and biggest current deal can be found on the 9th generation iPad on Amazon, with a steep $80 discount. Delivery is ranging between December 19 and December 24 for most places in the U.S., so order soon if you have an iPad on your shopping list.

10th Gen iPad

If you're looking for the latest iPad, Amazon also has you covered with a matching all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad, as well as guaranteed Christmas day delivery. This low price is currently only available in Blue and it has an on-page coupon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

iPad mini 6

Another iPad discount currently available on Amazon is the iPad mini 6 for $99 off multiple models, starting at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, with delivery as soon as December 15.

iPad Air

iPad Air deals have been overshadowed by steeper discounts on the 9th and 10th generation iPads, but you can still get $99 off the M1 iPad Air right now on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9

Moving to Apple Watch models, Amazon has multiple Apple Watch Series 9 devices on sale and available for Christmas delivery. These deals are good second-best prices, and likely the best deals we'll get before the end of the year.

You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

For the Apple Watch Ultra 2, sales are very similar to the Series 9 models. You'll find solid second-best prices on multiple models, with guaranteed Christmas delivery to most places in the U.S.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE shipping estimates are the most dire at this point in the season, with Amazon unable to guarantee Christmas day delivery for the 40mm GPS model. However, the larger 44mm GPS model does have guaranteed Christmas day delivery and both have great $50 discounts right now.

M3 MacBook Pro

Amazon has a few M3 MacBook Pro models on sale right now, with the highlight being the M3 512GB model at $1,449.00 and delivery as soon as December 16.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 13-inch MacBook Air is back at its all-time low price of $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This model is a few years old but it's a great holiday gift for anyone who needs an Apple notebook for simple Internet browsing.

M2 15-inch MacBook Air

The newer 2023 M2 15-inch MacBook Air is available for $250 off nearly every model right now on Amazon. These are all-time low prices across the board.

