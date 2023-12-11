Green Monday Apple Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, and More With Christmas Delivery

by

Today is Green Monday, a shopping day that marks one of the busiest online days of the season as everyone tries to put in their last-minute orders to ensure that they arrive before Christmas. Because of this, we're highlighting all of the best deals you can get right now on Amazon that still have guaranteed Christmas day delivery in the United States.

Last Minute Holiday Deals 23 Feature 1 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Accessories

airtag gingerbread ornaments
Accessory sales currently include the AirTag 4 Pack for just $79.98, which is a solid second-best price on the tracking accessory. You'll also find great deals on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger on Amazon.

$2 OFF
AirTag 1 Pack for $27.00

$10 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $29.00

$19 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $79.98

$30 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50

AirPods

airpods pro bulbs

AirPods still available for Christmas delivery include the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and both have notable discounts. You can get up to $49 off these two AirPods models, and the AirPods 3 is available at an all-time low price, while the AirPods Pro 2 is at a solid second-best price.

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99

9th Gen iPad

ipad bulbs

For iPads, the cheapest and biggest current deal can be found on the 9th generation iPad on Amazon, with a steep $80 discount. Delivery is ranging between December 19 and December 24 for most places in the U.S., so order soon if you have an iPad on your shopping list.

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00

10th Gen iPad

ipad 10 bulbs

If you're looking for the latest iPad, Amazon also has you covered with a matching all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad, as well as guaranteed Christmas day delivery. This low price is currently only available in Blue and it has an on-page coupon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

iPad mini 6

ipad mini bulbs

Another iPad discount currently available on Amazon is the iPad mini 6 for $99 off multiple models, starting at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, with delivery as soon as December 15.

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

iPad Air

ipad air bulbs

iPad Air deals have been overshadowed by steeper discounts on the 9th and 10th generation iPads, but you can still get $99 off the M1 iPad Air right now on Amazon.

$99 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

$99 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $649.99

Apple Watch Series 9

apple watch bulbs 2

Moving to Apple Watch models, Amazon has multiple Apple Watch Series 9 devices on sale and available for Christmas delivery. These deals are good second-best prices, and likely the best deals we'll get before the end of the year.

You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.99

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.99

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra bulbs

For the Apple Watch Ultra 2, sales are very similar to the Series 9 models. You'll find solid second-best prices on multiple models, with guaranteed Christmas delivery to most places in the U.S.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se bulbs

Apple Watch SE shipping estimates are the most dire at this point in the season, with Amazon unable to guarantee Christmas day delivery for the 40mm GPS model. However, the larger 44mm GPS model does have guaranteed Christmas day delivery and both have great $50 discounts right now.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

M3 MacBook Pro

macbook pro bulbs

Amazon has a few M3 MacBook Pro models on sale right now, with the highlight being the M3 512GB model at $1,449.00 and delivery as soon as December 16.

$150 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,449.00

M1 MacBook Air

macbook air bulbs

The M1 13-inch MacBook Air is back at its all-time low price of $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This model is a few years old but it's a great holiday gift for anyone who needs an Apple notebook for simple Internet browsing.

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

M2 15-inch MacBook Air

macbook air bulbs 3

The newer 2023 M2 15-inch MacBook Air is available for $250 off nearly every model right now on Amazon. These are all-time low prices across the board.

$250 OFF
M2 15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
M2 15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Top Rated Comments

Gengar Avatar
Gengar
16 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Green Monday?

I have never heard of it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
16 minutes ago at 08:45 am
“Last-minute orders”?? Two weeks out is exactly when I begin to even think about gifts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
14 minutes ago at 08:46 am
It's starting to seem like the "news posts" that are just about sale prices need their own section
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
9 minutes ago at 08:51 am

Green Monday?

I have never heard of it.
Seriously, though. It’s like the holiday season is quickly becoming nothing more than a series of sales days. Next up, we’ll have Red Friday to mark when the average American consumer maxes out their credit card!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
5 minutes ago at 08:55 am

Green Monday?

I have never heard of it.
It should be Blue Monday because



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
