Best Buy Cyber Monday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Sitewide With Record Lows on Apple MacBooks and More

by

Best Buy's Cyber Monday event has some of the best Apple deals online today, including record low prices on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more.

best buy cyberNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will be able to shop exclusive deals during this time, and save even more compared to non-members. This includes those all-time low prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. You can sign up for these memberships on Best Buy's website, and prices start at $49.99/year.

UP TO 50% OFF
Best Buy Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale

There are plenty of deals beyond electronics in Best Buy's sale, including low prices on LEGO sets and up to 45 percent off major appliances. For the latter category, Best Buy has up to $1,490 in savings on select French door refrigerators, as well as up to $200 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying purchases.

MacBook Air

macbook air bb cyber

Remember that for many of the deals seen below, you'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see these record low prices. If you don't have a membership, Best Buy's discounts still offer solid second-best prices this week.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro bb cyber

Similar to the MacBook Air, the best MacBook Pro deals on Best Buy will require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you don't, you can still net solid second-best prices on these brand new 2023 computers.

TVs

tvs bb cyber

Video Games

ps5 bb cyber

Shoppers should note that the Xbox Series X deal listed below is aimed at My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and at $100 off it marks the lowest we've ever seen this console go down to. If you don't have an account, you can still get a solid $50 off the Xbox.

Monitors

monitors bb cyber

Audio

audio bb cyber

Smart Home

ring bb cyber

LEGO

lego bb cyber

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article150 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's Apple Watch

Friday November 24, 2023 3:46 am PST by
With all the discounted deals on Apple tech currently available, you might be thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time. But if your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until next year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already ...
Read Full Article41 comments
best early black friday iphone 2

The Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals

Friday November 24, 2023 5:16 am PST by
Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday has arrived, and discounts are still available on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Best iPhone and Accessory Deals iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max...
Read Full Article0 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

Thursday November 23, 2023 6:50 am PST by
iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a few rumors and expectations for the software update. iOS 18 should be announced at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June, and released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Below, we recap all of the rumors and information pertaining to the update so far. "Major New Features" ...
Read Full Article65 comments
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Under Display Feature 2

Report: Touch ID Will Not Return on iPhone 16

Wednesday November 22, 2023 5:46 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 16 lineup will not see the return of Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology, a new report claims. The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo with a track record for sharing information about Apple's plans. In a new post, they explained that most of the equipment originally used to manufacture the chips required for the iPhone's version of Touch ID ...
Read Full Article215 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

40+ Apple Black Friday Deals Still Available for AirPods, iPhone, iPad and More

Friday November 24, 2023 5:01 am PST by
Black Friday 2023 has officially ended, but we're still tracking some of the best deals of the year on Apple products like AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in this article we're...
Read Full Article