Best Buy Black Friday Sale Introduces Huge Discounts on MacBooks, TVs, LEGO Sets, and More

by

Best Buy's Black Friday event keeps adding new deals every day, and it includes the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple's entire line of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more.

best buy snowflakesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will be able to shop exclusive deals during this time, and save even more compared to non-members. This includes those all-time low prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. You can sign up for these memberships on Best Buy's website, and prices start at $49.99/year.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Black Friday Event

There are plenty of deals beyond electronics in Best Buy's sale, including low prices on LEGO sets and up to 45 percent off major appliances. For the latter category, Best Buy has up to $1,490 in savings on select French door refrigerators, as well as up to $200 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying purchases.

MacBook Air

macbook air best buy snow

Remember that for many of the deals seen below, you'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see these record low prices. If you don't have a membership, Best Buy's discounts still offer solid second-best prices this week.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro best buy snow

Similar to the MacBook Air, the best MacBook Pro deals on Best Buy will require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you don't, you can still net solid second-best prices on these brand new 2023 computers.

TVs

tvs best buy snow

Video Games

ps5 best buy snow

Shoppers should note that the Xbox Series X deal listed below is aimed at My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and at $100 off it marks the lowest we've ever seen this console go down to. If you don't have an account, you can still get a solid $50 off the Xbox.

Computers

computers best buy snow

Monitors

monitors best buy snow

Audio

audio best buy snow

Smart Home

ring best buy snow

LEGO

lego best buy snow

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

