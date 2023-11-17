Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Following in the footsteps of Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and even some all-time low prices on MacBook Air notebooks.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule

Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially starts today, November 17, although there have been deals running all month long. The retailer said that these deals will run online and in store through Saturday, November 25. Then shoppers can expect a refresh of deals on Cyber Monday.



November 17-25: Black Friday sale

November 26-27: Cyber Monday sale

My Best Buy Membership

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will be able to shop exclusive deals during this time, and save even more compared to non-members. You can sign up for these memberships on Best Buy's website, and prices start at $49.99/year.



Deals Available Now

Shoppers should note that many of the deal prices below reflect My Best Buy Plus/Total exclusive prices, particularly regarding the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sales. If you're a member, this will net you great Black Friday exclusive discounts sitewide at Best Buy, and any future My Best Buy Plus deals that may appear over the next year.

Apple

TVs

Computers

Monitors

LG 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $999.99, down from $1,699.99

Audio

Video Games

Smart Home

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023