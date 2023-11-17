Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now
Following in the footsteps of Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and even some all-time low prices on MacBook Air notebooks.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially starts today, November 17, although there have been deals running all month long. The retailer said that these deals will run online and in store through Saturday, November 25. Then shoppers can expect a refresh of deals on Cyber Monday.
- November 17-25: Black Friday sale
- November 26-27: Cyber Monday sale
My Best Buy Membership
My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will be able to shop exclusive deals during this time, and save even more compared to non-members. You can sign up for these memberships on Best Buy's website, and prices start at $49.99/year.
Deals Available Now
Shoppers should note that many of the deal prices below reflect My Best Buy Plus/Total exclusive prices, particularly regarding the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sales. If you're a member, this will net you great Black Friday exclusive discounts sitewide at Best Buy, and any future My Best Buy Plus deals that may appear over the next year.
Apple
- 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air - $899.00, down from $1,099.00
- 15-inch M2 MacBook Air - $999.00, down from $1,299.00
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro - $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00
TVs
- TCL 40-inch S-Class 1080p Smart TV with Fire TV - $99.99, down from $229.99
- LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV - $549.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV - $579.99, down from $749.99
- LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $799.99, down from $1,249.99
- Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,599.99
Computers
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch Touch Laptop - $279.99, down from $499.99
- HP Victus 15.6-inch R5 Gaming Laptop - $449.99, down from $799.99
- HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop - $749.99, down from $1,079.99
Monitors
- LG 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $999.99, down from $1,699.99
Audio
- Samsung A Series 2.1ch Dolby & DTS and Soundbar - $119.99, down from $279.99
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $199.00, down from $329.00
Video Games
- PlayStation 5 Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499.99, down from $559.99
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell - $54.99, down from $99.99
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle - $279.99, down from $599.99
