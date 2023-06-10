Top Stories: WWDC Recap – Vision Pro, iOS 17, New Macs, and More

As expected, Apple's WWDC keynote on Monday was jam-packed with announcements, headlined by a first look at the upcoming Vision Pro headset as well as some new Macs and the usual bevy of operating system updates.



Apple Reveals 'Vision Pro' Headset and visionOS

Following years of rumors, Apple finally announced its long-awaited AR/VR headset at WWDC this week. It's called the Vision Pro, and it will be launching in the U.S. in early 2024 for a staggering $3,499.



Vision Pro will allow you to interact with apps as if they are floating in the air. The headset is powered by an all-new operating system called visionOS, and can be controlled with your eyes and hands. The headset has an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown for switching between virtual reality and augmented reality, along with an external battery pack.

Check out our Vision Pro roundup to learn more about the headset.



Apple Announces iOS 17 With New 'StandBy' View and More

Apple this week previewed iOS 17. The update will be publicly released later this year for the iPhone XS and newer, and is currently available in beta for anyone with a free Apple developer account.



iOS 17 includes many new features, including a StandBy mode while an iPhone is charging in a landscape position, interactive Home Screen widgets, improved autocorrect, a Journal app, swipe to reply in the Messages app, and more.

iPadOS 17 was also announced with a customizable Lock Screen and more.



Apple Introduces New 15-Inch MacBook Air With M2 Chip

The long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air is finally official. The laptop is powered by the M2 chip and is equipped with six speakers, compared to four in the 13-inch MacBook Air.



Apple is already accepting 15-inch MacBook Air orders, and the laptop will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, June 13. Pricing starts at $1,299, and the 13-inch model with the M2 chip now starts at $1,099.



macOS Sonoma Unveiled With Desktop Widgets and More

macOS Sonoma is the name! The latest version of the Mac's operating system will be available later this year and has a handful of new features, including desktop widgets, Apple TV-like screensavers, a new Game Mode, Safari improvements, and more.



macOS Sonoma is currently available in beta for developers, and will likely be released to the public in October like macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey were.



Apple Unveils New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip and More

Apple this week updated its Mac Pro desktop tower with the all-new M2 Ultra chip, which features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and support for up to 192GB of memory. Apple says the new Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro.



Apple also updated the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. Both of the new Macs can be ordered now and launch on Tuesday, June 13.



Apple Announces watchOS 10 With Widgets, Redesigned Apps, and More

Another software platform previewed by Apple this week was watchOS 10, which includes several new features for the Apple Watch, including widgets and redesigned apps that take advantage of Apple Watch models with larger displays like the Ultra.



tvOS 17 was unveiled as well. Notably, the update expands FaceTime to the Apple TV with assistance from a wirelessly-connected iPhone or iPad camera.



