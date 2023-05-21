Apple Likely Filed for 'xrProOS' Trademark Last Week via Shell Company

by

Just a few weeks ahead of WWDC, it appears that Apple continues to secretly apply for trademarks related to its rumored AR/VR headset.

apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane

Delaware-based shell company "Deep Dive LLC" submitted a trademark application for "xrProOS" stylized in Apple's SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The same company applied for an "xrOS" trademark in SF Pro in New Zealand earlier this month, and it is very likely that Apple is behind both filings as the company moves early to protect its headset-related intellectual property.

Deep Dive LLC also applied for xrProOS in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK on May 18, but without SF Pro styling. The company first applied for the trademark in Jamaica on April 27, according to the records. Jamaica is often where Apple first applies for trademarks related to future products, as the country lacks a searchable online trademark database, helping the company to maintain secrecy.

xrProOS

xrProOS image included in Argentina trademark application

This is the first time that the xrProOS name has been reported, and it's unclear how Apple plans to use the name, if at all. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple's headset operating system will be named xrOS, so it remains to be seen how the xrProOS name might fit into Apple's plans. Gurman did float "Reality Pro" as a potential name of Apple's headset, and xrProOS would mirror the "Pro" branding if it is used in some way. It's also very possible Apple is simply covering all of its bases here and has no current plans to use xrProOS.

Other previously-reported trademark applications with potential ties to Apple's headset include Reality One, Reality Processor, Optica, and Deep Screen, but it's unclear if any of these names will actually be used. Some of the applications were filed by a separate shell company named "Immersive Health Solutions LLC."

Apple is expected to unveil the AR/VR headset and related developer tools during its WWDC keynote on June 5, and it will likely be released to the public later this year. The device is expected to offer a mix of virtual reality and augmented reality features that can be controlled with hand and eye tracking. The headset is estimated to cost around $3,000 in the United States, and it will reportedly have an external battery pack.

Related Roundup: AR/VR Headset
Tag: Trademark
Related Forum: Apple Glasses, AR and VR

Top Rated Comments

Daino92 Avatar
Daino92
8 minutes ago at 06:38 pm
It’ll be interesting to see what Apple has to reveal at WWDC. Dont think I’ll be in the market for one just yet but I see the potential in an AR/VR headset.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swingerofbirch Avatar
swingerofbirch
18 minutes ago at 06:27 pm
Talk about a mouth full of marbles.

Looks like one of Elon Musk's kid's names.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
newyorksole Avatar
newyorksole
10 minutes ago at 06:36 pm
let’s gooo! can’t wait to see this thing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
karranz Avatar
karranz
7 minutes ago at 06:39 pm
It’s happening!! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

watchOS 9 header

Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4. watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
Read Full Article40 comments
Apple advanced security iMessage Contact Key Verification screen Feature

iOS 16.6 Beta Lays Groundwork for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Friday May 19, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas that Apple released today appear to include iMessage Contact Key Verification, though it is not yet clear if the feature is functional in the first beta. There is an iMessage Contact Key Verification setting available in the Settings app, but tapping it does not appear to activate any actual feature. It may require additional settings to be on such as...
Read Full Article30 comments
Apple Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5

Friday May 19, 2023 7:28 pm PDT by
Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit. The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone ...
Read Full Article145 comments
chatgpt for iphone

OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App for iPhone and iPad

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:56 am PDT by
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go. ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Read Full Article125 comments
apple tv halloween

Apple Releases tvOS 16.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.4. tvOS 16.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on,...
Read Full Article14 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 With Sports Tab in Apple News, Bug Fixes and More

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that brought new emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ‌iOS 16‌‌.5 and iPadOS 16.5 can be downloaded on...
Read Full Article54 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

MacBook Supplier Ramping Up Production as 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch at WWDC

Saturday May 20, 2023 9:00 pm PDT by
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley. In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Read Full Article129 comments