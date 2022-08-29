Trademark Filings Suggest Apple Possibly Gearing Up for AR/VR Headset Launch

New trademark filings suggest that Apple is gearing up to soon launch its first AR/VR headset as it looks to secure several possible names and marketing terms for its upcoming headset, including "Reality Processor," "Reality Pro," and "Reality One."

The filings, reported by Bloomberg , were filed in the United States, United Kingdon, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay and are listed under shell companies used by Apple in the past to trademark names. Apple regularly uses shell companies to trademark names as it allows the company to maintain secrecy over unannounced products, services, or software.

Apple is planning to call the software that runs on its AR/VR headset "realityOS," so "Reality One" could make sense for the name of its first AR/VR headset. Other trademarked terms, including "Reality Processor," could refer to the chip that runs on the headset. Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to use an M2 Apple silicon chip with 16GB of RAM for the AR/VR headset but notes Apple may need more powerful graphics to handle the experience.

Apple's first AR/VR headset expected to be announced as soon as this January, will be a high-end niche device that could cost upwards of $3,000. Bloomberg and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo both report that Apple is already working on a second-generation version of its AR/VR headset that could be less pricey and lighter. The follow-up version, as well as the "Apple Glasses," aren't expected to launch until later this decade, according to Bloomberg.

In May, Apple showcased its AR/VR headset to its board, indicating that the development of the product is largely complete. realityOS is expected to feature several AR/VR-based experiences, such as integration with Apple Maps and FaceTime with Memojis. You can learn more about Apple's AR/VR headset with our roundup.