Apple Likely Filed for Headset-Related 'Deep Screen' Trademark in 2017
The same "Deep Dive LLC" shell company that filed for an "xrOS" trademark in New Zealand last week also filed for a "Deep Screen" trademark in the U.S. and over two dozen other countries around the world in 2017 and 2018, according to online records. The additional filing was brought to our attention by Marcus Schappi.
Apple is likely behind the "Deep Screen" trademark filing given Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman has reported that "xrOS" will be the name
of the operating system for Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset, which the company is expected to unveil during WWDC next month. Apple has routinely used shell companies registered with the Delaware Corporation Trust Center to secretly apply for trademarks related to future products.
It's unclear if Apple still plans to use "Deep Screen" for its headset, as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office marked the application as abandoned in July 2022 after the shell company failed to file a statement explaining how the trademark would be used within the required timeframe. The shell company had filed for and received a maximum of five six-month extensions on the deadline to submit the statement and never ended up doing so. The application is still registered or pending in some other countries, such as Canada and New Zealand.
On a speculative basis, the "Deep Screen" name could be Apple's branding for the screen inside its headset, with "deep" potentially referring to an immersive virtual reality and augmented reality experience. However, given the age of the trademark application and its abandoned status in the U.S., it's unclear if the name will still be used.
Last year, Gurman reported that another shell company named "Immersive Health Solutions LLC" applied for "Reality Pro" and "Reality One" trademarks in over two dozen countries. Apple is likely behind these applications as well, and perhaps one of them will be the name of Apple's headset. WWDC begins with Apple's keynote on June 5, so we're likely just under three weeks away from the headset being unveiled.
Popular Stories
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma.
Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9.
iOS...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple.
In addition to...
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling.
Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be...
Top Rated Comments