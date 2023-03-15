Ted Lasso Season Three Now Available on Apple TV+
The third season of popular comedy series "Ted Lasso" is now available to watch on Apple TV+ for those who are subscribed to Apple's streaming service. Season three could be the final season of the show, which tells the story of an American football coach who moves to the UK to oversee the AFC Richmond football club.
"Ted Lasso" is one of Apple's most popular shows, and the first two seasons have been widely praised. Actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, has won a Golden Globe for his performance, while the show itself won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
In the third season, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will face off against West Ham United, where former AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley has defected. AFC Richmond must prove that it won't come in dead last in the Premier League, contrary to media speculation.
Apple is heavily promoting the third season of "Ted Lasso," partnering with Nike for a whole range of AFC Richmond jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts. There's also a promotional "Biscuits with the Boss" Ted Lasso ice cream flavor available from Jeni's, which features shortbread cookie pieces in a sweet cream base. The official Ted Lasso store also sells everything from hats and shirts to phone cases, dartboards, and socks. There's even a Ted Lasso Monopoly game available for preorder.
The first episode of season three is available starting today, with the second episode set to come out on March 22. Apple will be releasing one episode per week, and the season features 12 total episodes.
Sudeikis in early March told media news site Deadline that season three marks the "end of the story" of Ted Lasso, but there is potential for a spinoff. Apple has not confirmed that the show is ending after the third season.
Popular Stories
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports.
Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more.
Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online.
The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent.
Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday.
"Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available starting at $849.
The iPhone 13 models initially came out in September 2021, and...
Apple's online store will begin selling the Chipolo CARD Spot on Tuesday, March 14, according to a Chipolo spokesperson. Like the AirTag, the CARD Spot supports Apple's Find My app. The circular Chipolo ONE Spot will not be sold by Apple.
Priced at $35, the Chipolo CARD Spot is a card-shaped item tracker designed for use with wallets. The accessory allows you to easily track the location of...
Top Rated Comments