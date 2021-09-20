'Ted Lasso' Makes History as First Streaming Service Show With Emmy Win For Outstanding Comedy Series

The popular Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso" has been awarded four new Emmy awards, making history for ‌Apple TV+‌ as it became the first streaming service to win an Emmy award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. Ted Lasso has won a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.



As Apple touted in a press release, "Ted Lasso" made history by becoming the most nominated freshmen comedy series in Emmy Award history, including awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series, and Brett Goldstein, who takes on the role of Roy Kent, won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. The star of the show, Jason Sudeikis, who portrays Ted Lasso, was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show itself was crowned Oustanding Comedy Series.

play

‌Apple TV+‌ has previously won Emmy awards for "The Morning Show," "Ghost Writer," and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10."