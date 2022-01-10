Jason Sudeikis Wins Golden Globe Award for Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe award for "Best Television Actor in a Musical or a Comedy" thanks to his performance in the hit Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso."



"Ted Lasso" was also nominated for the "Best Television Series" award but was beaten by HBO Max comedy drama "Hacks." Other "Ted Lasso" actors including Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldsteinin were nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series," but fell short of bagging an award on the night.

This is the second time running that Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe in the "Best Television Actor" category for his performance on "Ted Lasso." The third season of the popular series is reportedly under production and will premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ sometime this year.