Jason Sudeikis Wins Golden Globe Award for Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe award for "Best Television Actor in a Musical or a Comedy" thanks to his performance in the hit Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso."
"Ted Lasso" was also nominated for the "Best Television Series" award but was beaten by HBO Max comedy drama "Hacks." Other "Ted Lasso" actors including Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldsteinin were nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series," but fell short of bagging an award on the night.
This is the second time running that Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe in the "Best Television Actor" category for his performance on "Ted Lasso." The third season of the popular series is reportedly under production and will premiere on Apple TV+ sometime this year.
Related Stories
At the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, actor Jason Sudeikis won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his leading role as the eponymous English soccer coach in Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso."
Sudeikis' title character is a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to manage a professional soccer team in...
Monday September 20, 2021 3:14 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The popular Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso" has been awarded four new Emmy awards, making history for Apple TV+ as it became the first streaming service to win an Emmy award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. Ted Lasso has won a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.
As Apple touted in a press release, "Ted Lasso" made history by becoming the most nominated...
Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" was the most-awarded series at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards today, picking up four major awards including Best Streaming Series, Comedy.
The full slate of awards for "Ted Lasso" included:
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy ...
Popular Apple TV+ original comedy series "Ted Lasso," starring Jason Sudeikis, has been crowned the Best New Series and Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony.
Apple shared the news of its latest accolade in a press release, touting other recent nominations and awards its streaming service has won. Since its launch in November 2019, Apple has received a total ...
Jason Sudeikis today won a Golden Globe Award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series" in the "Musical or Comedy" category for his starring role in the hit Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso."
Sudeikis stars as the title character Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience...
The Apple TV+ original shows "For All Mankind," "Servant," and "Amazing Stories" have been nominated for Saturn Awards.
The Saturn Awards have been held annually since 1973, celebrating a wide range of genre fiction film, television, and home media titles. This year, the 46th annual awards include films and TV series released between July 2019 and November 2020.
"For All Mankind" has...
Just after winning the Critics Choice Award for best comedy series, Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for additional awards from the Director's Guide of America (DGA) and the Producer's Guild of America (PGA).
Zach Braff and MJ Delaney, who directed Ted Lasso episodes "Biscuits" and "The Hope That Kills You," respectively, have both been nominated for Outstanding Directional...
Popular Apple TV+ original show "Servant" has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category in the upcoming 2021 TV Choice Awards.
Apple announced the nomination this week via its official "Servant" Twitter account. The TV Choice Awards is held annually, with winners awarded on the basis of a public vote, rather than being chosen by critics. "Servant" will compete with 62 other...
Popular Stories
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15.
In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already.
This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart.
In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.
From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end iPhone 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.
Past Spring Announcements
Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.
While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...