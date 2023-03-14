Apple Expands Hiring Freeze, Delays Bonuses for Some Employees

Amid falling revenue, Apple has decided to expand its hiring freeze to encompass additional roles, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The company also plans to delay bonuses for some of its employees.

Apple late last year paused hiring for most jobs outside of research and development to cut down on costs, after slowing down on hiring and spending last July. At the time, the hiring moratorium did not apply to teams working on future devices and long-term Apple initiatives, but the freeze is now applicable for more jobs. Apple is leaving positions open as employees depart the company as a way to cut down on the workforce.

In addition to slowing hiring, Apple is planning to reduce the frequency of bonuses for some of its corporate workforce. Apple normally provides bonuses and promotions once or twice per year depending on division, with the extra money paid out in April and October, but the company is shifting entirely to a once-per-year bonus schedule. Bonus payments will be provided in October for all teams, and employees are still set to receive their full bonuses.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is also being paid less this year, and he is set to receive $49 million in salary, bonuses, and stock awards, down approximately 50 percent from the $99 million he was paid in 2022.

Unlike many tech companies, Apple has not announced layoffs, focusing instead on cutting down on hiring. Twitter has seen thousands of employees cut following a takeover by Elon Musk, and just this week, Facebook announced plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees. Microsoft cut its AI ethics team this month following several prior layoff events, while Google parent company Alphabet laid off 12,000 employees in January.

Apple in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 saw a five percent drop in revenue year-over-year, and for the second fiscal quarter, the company is expecting a notable decline in Mac and iPad revenue, which will lead to similar sales numbers.

TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 11:15 am
All the Apple Execs are overly overpaid. Not just Tim Cook but all of them deserve a pay cut. They can survive just fine!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21
surfzen21
8 minutes ago at 11:23 am

Why does it seem like Tim Cook taking a pay cut this year seems like he is doing us a big favor to us? Am I wrong? I feel like there's a catch, LOL. ?
To me it seems less about the money and more about the culture. If the company needs to cut back it should go all the way to the top. That's a rarity in a capitalistic society.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg
raindogg
18 minutes ago at 11:13 am
It's gotta be scary when you only have 2 trillion in the bank.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461
oofio2461
3 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Welcome to Tim Cook's Apple, Everyone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck
Realityck
16 minutes ago at 11:14 am

It's gotta be scary when you only have 2 trillion in the bank.
They don't have 2 trillion in the bank, that is the company's valuation. ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck
Realityck
10 minutes ago at 11:20 am

All the Apple Execs are overly overpaid. Not just Tim Cook but all of them deserve a pay cut. They can survive just fine!
Depends if they are reaping stock options that were given years back also. Must be nice.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
