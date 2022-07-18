Apple Reportedly Plans to Slow Hiring and Spending for Some Teams in 2023

Apple plans to slow hiring and spending next year in some divisions due to potential economic downturn, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims the decision is not a companywide policy and will not affect all teams within Apple.

Apple Park View
The report claims that Apple is giving select teams a "lower-than-expected budget" for spending on research and development, resources, and hiring in 2023, and adds that some teams will not be expanding or maintaining their headcount next year.

Apple is still planning an "aggressive" schedule of product launches in 2023, including a widely rumored AR/VR headset, according to Gurman.

Apple's alleged plans to slow hiring and spending in 2023 comes amid especially uncertain times, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Russo-Ukrainian War, and high inflation driving concerns about lower consumer spending and a recession.

Apple shares were trading nearly 2% lower following the report.

A few months ago, Apple reported its best March quarter ever, with $97.3 billion in revenue and $25 billion in profit. Apple is set to report its earnings results for the June quarter on July 28 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Bloomberg updated its report with additional information. This story has been updated accordingly.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum.

How about Apple execs take a PAY CUT?
Sure, it's called a recession.
I’m so gonna subscribe to Bloomberg’s Terminal to know more about this non-company-wide slowing in hiring!
Their SSDs might be slow and fraudulent, but I must say that HQ picture is beautiful.
How about Apple execs take a PAY CUT?
Why? Would you want to take a pay cut? What is the issue with aligning a budget to the economic conditions? Now of course it is possible Apple management gets compensation that is adjusted for the economy.
Also note higher interest rates didn't cause mortgage rates to go up, they went down.
It's been a bit of a mix for mortgages but both are up overall for the year. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has gone from 3.45% in January to 5.52% in June.
