Apple Reports 1Q 2023 Results: $30.0B Profit on $117.2B Revenue Amid 'Challenging Environment'

by

Apple today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.

aapl 1q23 line
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $117.2 billion and net quarterly profit of $30.0 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $123.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $34.6 billion, or $2.10 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple's revenue was down approximately 5% year-over-year, a steeper decline than had been expected by analysts as Apple grappled with iPhone supply issues in particular but which also saw declines in Mac and wearables.

Gross margin for the quarter was 43.0 percent, compared to 43.8 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.23 per share, payable on February 16 to shareholders of record as of February 13.

“As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base.”

As has been the case for over two years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in March.

aapl 1q23 pie
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q1 2023 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Top Rated Comments

phill85 Avatar
phill85
23 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
Great, time to pick up some shares on the decline after the inevitable knee-jerk response by the “buy high, sell low” crowd ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Motionblurrr Avatar
Motionblurrr
22 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
APPLE IS DOOMED crowd crying right now lmao
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
23 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
In these times, good job Apple. Now let's see Twitter's quarterly... oh wait. he took it private, Enron does not have to post a report on his $44 billion fiasco.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
10 minutes ago at 01:51 pm

APPLE IS DOOMED crowd crying right now lmao
It’s more that Apple users are DOOMED to pay high product prices and to only get marginal software improvements.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThunderSkunk Avatar
ThunderSkunk
4 minutes ago at 01:57 pm

Just wanted to say RIP to iPod Sales. Hurtful to watch the sales diminishing slowly :(
Well in Apples bag of tricks sits the 16“ iPad Pro with MacOS and an appropriate pencil3, but I expect we’ll only see that when someone tells Tim it’s time to break glass in case of emergency, prob bc the iPad won’t manage the m3‘s thermals and there’s no way forward. After that injection we’ll get the Px line of “optimized for iPad” chips based on the M1/2 and it’ll cost twice as much as a MacBook Pro lol

oh you actually did mean iPod, not iPad! I missed that was even in there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NufSaid Avatar
NufSaid
21 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
25% profit margin and only 30 B in profits...

Slackers
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
