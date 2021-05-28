Gurman: Combined HomePod/Apple TV Device Remains in Early Development
Apple's work on a new combined HomePod and Apple TV device is ongoing, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
As has been previously reported, Gurman reiterated that the new device will feature a built-in screen and a camera for FaceTime calls.
As part of its broader home, audio and accessories strategy, Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV, Bloomberg News has reported. Competition for speakers with screens is already widespread. Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year and outlined a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.
The report suggests that, given the fairly minor update to the Apple TV 4K that was announced last month, the new combined HomePod device will represent a much more significant advancement in the Apple TV product line.
Gurman has also explained in the past that Apple is exploring a future high-end HomePod speaker that could include an iPad connected via a robotic arm that tracks and follows users around a room.
Apple was planning to release an updated HomePod model in 2022 as a successor to the 2017 HomePod, but these plans were apparently shelved after the larger HomePod was outright discontinued. The company now appears to be focusing on this new combined HomePod-Apple TV product instead.
Gurman's report earlier this morning also laid out Apple's plans for third-generation AirPods coming later this year and second-generation AirPods Pro coming in 2022 with health tracking features.