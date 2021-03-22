Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

by

In a report today focused on an unactivated temperature/humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras."

google nest hub max
This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo Show, and Facebook's Portal, but Gurman cautions that "a launch isn't imminent," so there is no guarantee that Apple will release such a product.

Google's Nest Hub Max, for example, is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen that can also be controlled by voice with Google Assistant. The Nest Hub Max allows users to view daily info like the weather and calendar appointments, stream video from Netflix and other sources with built-in Chromecast, play music through the stereo speaker system, make video calls using the built-in 6.5-megapixel camera, control smart home accessories, and more.

The Nest Hub Max also functions as a "smart digital picture frame" for photo albums, and it can display a live video feed from Nest cameras and video doorbells, making it suitable for a kitchen countertop or bedside table.

Apple's camera-equipped HomePod would presumably offer similar functionality like FaceTime video calling and HomeKit integration if it ever comes to market.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it is discontinuing the full-size HomePod and shifting its focus to the HomePod mini. Gurman said that Apple still lacks a "unifying strategy" for the smart home market, with some people within the company apparently blaming the lack of progress on Siri's shortcomings compared to Google Assistant and Alexa. Whether new HomePod models with screens and cameras come to fruition remains to be seen.

WiiDSmoker
WiiDSmoker
25 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Effing fix Siri.

Cue those who say it works all the time for them. I call BS.
and 1989 others
and 1989 others
21 minutes ago at 08:24 am
If you mount your ipad in front of a HomePod. You already have one of these devices.
FSMBP
FSMBP
27 minutes ago at 08:19 am
That would be a great control-center concept (with HomeKit on the screen) and everything. If they can figure out how to make it 'affordable' (less than $199), that would be a nice addition.
ian87w
ian87w
15 minutes ago at 08:30 am
with a display and camera
Isn't that basically an iPad?
jerry16
jerry16
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
This would be a game changer for HomeKit. A central hub to adjust lights, temp, view cameras etc. I really hope this comes to fruition.
LordCoe13
LordCoe13
26 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Would love this, but also think that a focus on Siri is needed if they want these to succeed. My HomePods sound amazing, but they're more than just a speaker and need to perform as such.
