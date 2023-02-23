Will Apple Finally Launch an Even Bigger iPad This Year?

A 14.1-inch iPad was previously rumored to launch in in early 2023, but the latest reports suggest such a device is no longer in the works.



While it was initially said to feature a mini-LED display and ProMotion technology, it was later believed to feature an LCD display like the iPad Air. This suggests that it was not an iPad Pro model, but rather an all-new kind of ‌iPad‌ that focused on a large display without advanced features present on the high-end ‌iPad‌ models.

Larger iPads are still a possibility for the future, as The Information believes Apple is designing a 16-inch iPad and Bloomberg has repeatedly confirmed Apple's interest in bigger iPads.

With the cancellation of the 14.1-inch ‌iPad‌, which was ostensibly the most far developed larger ‌iPad‌ model on account of the corroborated rumors surrounding the device, as well as the only ‌iPad‌ rumored to launch in the first half of the year, it now seems to be the case that any larger ‌iPad‌ models are off the cards for 2023.



2023 appears to be shaping up to be a quiet year for ‌iPad‌ hardware refreshes, and while it is possible we could see some new models, the current picture suggests that new iPads this year are unlikely on the whole. 2024, on the other hand, is looking like it will be a much more significant year for the ‌iPad‌ lineup.