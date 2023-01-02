iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu.

In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, he expects the Pro models to feature a titanium frame and solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two extra Taptic Engines. He also expects the Pro models to have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

All three of these features have already been rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models by other sources like leaker "ShrimpApplePro" and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Pu said the iPhone 15 Pro models will be powered by an A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process, while he expects the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM. All four models will have a USB-C port and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE, he said.

As widely rumored, Pu expects the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom. As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Pu expects a 48-megapixel rear camera lens like on iPhone 14 Pro models.

Based on "recent supply chain checks and views on the tech industry," Pu remains cautious about the stock prices of many companies within Apple's supply chain. Pu believes that Apple's product momentum has "turned weak" and he expects iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods shipments to decline on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

Pu has a mixed track record in regards to predicting Apple's future plans, but much of the information he shared today about iPhone 15 models has been previously rumored. Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 lineup in September as usual.

