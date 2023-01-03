5 Features You Can Expect on Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

by

With the iPhone 15, which we expect to be announced in September, Apple is seemingly looking to bridge the gap between the standard models of its iPhone series and higher-end models, according to recent rumors.

iPhone 15 General Mock Feature
"Seriously concerned" about how certain models of the iPhone 14 lineup are doing, Apple is reportedly looking to reevaluate how it treats the lower-end and higher-end models of this next ‌iPhone‌ series.

Rumors suggest that several features that currently remain exclusive to just the higher-end "Pro" iPhones will expand to all models, and some other newer features will be made available on all models of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup. Below, we've outlined five features you can expect to find on both the standard and higher-end models of the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ series.

Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3
Dynamic Island is a feature currently on the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max that incorporates the new pill-shaped cutout with iOS to show different system alerts, notifications, and more. ‌Dynamic Island‌ is a combination of both hardware and software integration, and it's expected to come to all models of the iPhone 15 series later this year.

New 'State-of-the-Art' Image Sensor

lens elements
A report in November said Apple will use Sony's upcoming "state-of-the-art" image sensor that produces richer, brighter, and sharper images. The new sensor uses semiconductor architecture that puts photodiodes and transistors in separate layers, allowing for more photodiodes. For example, the new sensor could help with portrait photos and ensure a subject doesn't appear washed out, even with strong backlighting. While we do expect improvements from the sensor to be applied across the lineup, Apple could ultimately decide to keep this as a "Pro" feature.

USB-C

USB C Over Lightning Feature
All iPhones since the ‌iPhone‌ 5 have featured a Lightning port, whether they're high-end or standard models of any particular ‌iPhone‌ lineup. With the ‌iPhone 15‌, that's set to change as a newly passed law in the EU is going to force Apple to transition the ‌iPhone‌, as well as its other products, to USB-C. The new law will impact all models of the ‌iPhone‌ series, including both the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, but there's a catch.

While all models of the lineup are expected to feature USB-C, only the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, which could be called "iPhone 15 Ultra," will benefit from faster transfer speeds. While the Pro models of the lineup will have a USB-C port with at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, the standard models of the lineup will only have USB 2.0 speeds like the existing Lightning port.

48MP Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera
The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature a new main camera lens that can take pictures in 48MP quality. With a 48MP sensor, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ series takes images with greater detail than photos taken with the standard 12MP resolution. According to a report, the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will be gaining this same advanced, high-end camera feature.

Camera features and hardware capabilities have typically been one of the largest differentiators between high-end and standard models of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup. To help further the separation of the models, we're expecting the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro to feature a periscope lens, something we don't expect to make its way to the entire lineup.

Faster and More Efficient 5G Modem

iphone 5g mmwave
All models of the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ series are expected to feature Qualcomm's X70 modem chip, which will offer several improvements to the 5G experience on ‌iPhone‌. Compared to the X65 chip in the ‌iPhone 14‌ series, the X70 makes use of artificial intelligence capabilities for faster average speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, lower latency, and up to 60% improved power.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15
Tag: 2023 iPhones
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
I miss the 3D Touch. Can Apple bring it back to the iPhone 15 lineup, please?



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cromulent Avatar
Cromulent
7 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
I'll go from an iPhone 13 Pro Max to an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMcGuire Avatar
BigMcGuire
6 minutes ago at 01:25 pm

I'll go from an iPhone 13 Pro Max to an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
That's my plan as well. Looking forward to USB C and some photo improvements! :D Hopefully some noticeable battery life improvements as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Program Install Avatar
Program Install
3 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
I think I made the right call in returning iPhone 14, and sticking with iPhone 13. I will be for sure upgrading to iPhone 15 once it releases. I expect some of the new features this last go around to be much more refined.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Read Full Article44 comments
Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article49 comments
ios 16 font change 2

iOS 16 Exploit Lets You Change Your iPhone's Font System-Wide

Friday December 30, 2022 2:58 am PST by
While Apple has increased the level of customization iPhone users have access to over the years, the iPhone's system-wide font has been one thing users have not been able to change. Thanks to a new tool created by a developer, however, users will now be able to change their iPhone's font if they're running an older version of iOS 16. The developer, Zhuowei Zhang, made a tool that changes an...
Read Full Article106 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article312 comments
dark sky hand

Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

Sunday January 1, 2023 2:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
Read Full Article203 comments
homekit showdown 2 thumb

Apple Adds iOS 16.2's Home App Upgrade to Internal List of Major Issues

Friday December 30, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple has marked iOS 16.2's Home architecture update as a major issue by adding it to an internal list of issues typically only reserved for widespread and noteworthy problems, indicating the update caused widespread and systemic issues to users' HomeKit devices and setup. Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16.2, which included an option for users to update their Home app to a new, more...
Read Full Article150 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article383 comments