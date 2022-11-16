Kuo: Only iPhone 15 Pro Models Will Support Higher-Speed Data Transfers With USB-C Upgrade
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are planned for next year will support higher wired transfer speeds thanks to the transition to USB-C, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
While all iPhone 15 models are going to feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, the faster transfer speeds will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Standard iPhone 15 models will continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds, the same as Lightning.
Kuo says that transfer speeds will likely "improve markedly" on the iPhone 15 Pro models, with support for "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. With the upgrade, iPhone 15 Pro models will be able to transfer video files and other file types at quicker speeds, with Kuo predicting a significantly improved user experience.
USB 2.0 transfer speeds are limited to 480Mb/s, while USB 3.2 supports speeds up to 20Gb/s. Thunderbolt 3 supports data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, so if Kuo is correct, there will be a major difference in wired data transfer speeds between Pro and non-Pro iPhone 15 models.
Apple is transitioning to USB-C across its product lineup, and the first USB-C iPhones are due next year. Apple is making the change in order to comply with European regulations that require electronic devices to have non-proprietary, common charging methods.
