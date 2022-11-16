Kuo: Only iPhone 15 Pro Models Will Support Higher-Speed Data Transfers With USB-C Upgrade

by

The iPhone 15 Pro models that are planned for next year will support higher wired transfer speeds thanks to the transition to USB-C, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While all ‌iPhone 15‌ models are going to feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, the faster transfer speeds will be limited to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models. Standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models will continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds, the same as Lightning.


Kuo says that transfer speeds will likely "improve markedly" on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models, with support for "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. With the upgrade, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models will be able to transfer video files and other file types at quicker speeds, with Kuo predicting a significantly improved user experience.

USB 2.0 transfer speeds are limited to 480Mb/s, while USB 3.2 supports speeds up to 20Gb/s. Thunderbolt 3 supports data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, so if Kuo is correct, there will be a major difference in wired data transfer speeds between Pro and non-Pro ‌iPhone 15‌ models.

Apple is transitioning to USB-C across its product lineup, and the first USB-C iPhones are due next year. Apple is making the change in order to comply with European regulations that require electronic devices to have non-proprietary, common charging methods.

colonel179 Avatar
colonel179
48 minutes ago at 05:42 pm
It would be so petty from Apple if they limit the USB-C to 2.0 speeds.

Although it’s very unlikely. Definitely will have Thunderbolt 3 and Pros will have Thunderbolt 4/ USB4 like Macs and iPad Pro
JPack Avatar
JPack
35 minutes ago at 05:56 pm
USB 2.0 in 2023? Definitely feels like a Tim Cook decision.

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/08/apple-design-team-focused-on-costs-report/
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
46 minutes ago at 05:45 pm
Thats good but terrible at the same time...

They should support the fastest speeds on the Pro's, but allow at least basic USB 3.0 speeds on the standard models.
seek3r Avatar
seek3r
40 minutes ago at 05:51 pm

It would be so petty from Apple if they limit the USB-C to 2.0 speeds.

Although it’s very unlikely. Definitely will have Thunderbolt 3 and Pros will have Thunderbolt 4/ USB4 like Macs and iPad Pro
I’d bet the non-pros get usb 3 w’out thunderbolt and the pros get thunderbolt/usb4 personally, I doubt it’ll be thunderbolt across the line, I do hope they dont decide to be exceptionally petty and stick the non pros with usb 2.0, that would be absurd
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
14 minutes ago at 06:16 pm
I've had my iPhone 12 Pro Max since launch. More than two years.

Like others... I've never connected this iPhone to a computer. My previous iPhones I connected frequently... back when iTunes syncing was a thing. But I don't do that anymore.

I'm more excited about having a USB-C port for charging rather than high-speed data transfer that I will likely never do.

?⚡:p
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
46 minutes ago at 05:45 pm
I’m just happy we are finally getting USB-C on an iPhone 15 especially on all models.
