iPhone 15 Rumored to Still Feature Qualcomm 5G Modem as Apple Continues Work on Custom Chip

The iPhone 15 series will continue to feature Qualcomm 5G modems, according to a report today by DigiTimes, as development at Apple on a custom-made chip continues.
Apple is currently developing an in-house 5G modem that aims to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips within the coming years. The report today says that TSMC will be the main supplier of the Qualcomm 5G chip for use in the iPhone 15 series, using the 5nm and 4nm process.
The iPhone 14 series includes the Snapdragon X65 modem, which helps improve 5G speeds and battery life. The iPhone 15 is rumored to include the more advanced X70 chip, which features artificial intelligence capabilities for faster average speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, lower latency, and up to 60% improved power efficiency.
Reports initially suggested Apple would make its switch to in-house 5G modems as soon as 2023, but follow-up reports suggested Apple had "failed" on the chip's development and will continue to use Qualcomm modems for the foreseeable future.
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Apple continues to test an all-new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip, but the company has likely abandoned plans to release a higher-end configuration with a so-called "M2 Extreme" chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the latest edition of his newsletter today, Gurman said the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip will be available...
Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.
No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro nine years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup.
The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylinder that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan." All of the Mac Pro's components were...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
