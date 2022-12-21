iPhone 15 Rumored to Still Feature Qualcomm 5G Modem as Apple Continues Work on Custom Chip

The iPhone 15 series will continue to feature Qualcomm 5G modems, according to a report today by DigiTimes, as development at Apple on a custom-made chip continues.



Apple is currently developing an in-house 5G modem that aims to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips within the coming years. The report today says that TSMC will be the main supplier of the Qualcomm 5G chip for use in the ‌iPhone 15‌ series, using the 5nm and 4nm process.

The iPhone 14 series includes the Snapdragon X65 modem, which helps improve 5G speeds and battery life. The ‌iPhone 15‌ is rumored to include the more advanced X70 chip, which features artificial intelligence capabilities for faster average speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, lower latency, and up to 60% improved power efficiency.

Reports initially suggested Apple would make its switch to in-house 5G modems as soon as 2023, but follow-up reports suggested Apple had "failed" on the chip's development and will continue to use Qualcomm modems for the foreseeable future.