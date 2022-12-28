Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

by

Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year.

iphone 14 lineup
The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the newest addition to the ‌iPhone‌ lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini ‌iPhone‌. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features the same design, cameras, and performance as the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ but with a larger display and battery. According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver, who has shared both accurate and inaccurate information in the past, Apple is thinking of ways to reevaluate how it treats pro and non-pro iPhones for the iPhone 15.

The post outlines two possible strategies reportedly under consideration at Apple, with the first being to further differentiate the pro and non-pro iPhones, which was previously rumored by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Secondly, Apple is considering reducing the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899, according to the post, which cites supply chain and industry sources. A price reduction of the Plus model means the standard ‌‌iPhone‌‌, which starts at $799, could also see a price decrease unless Apple wants to shrink the pricing gap between the two models.

In the last few years, Apple has shifted and reevaluated its ‌iPhone‌ lineup a few times. Starting with the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus, Apple began offering small and large-sized iPhones before branching out and offering four models, two standard and two high-end models, with different materials, colors, and camera features. Starting with the iPhone 13 Pro, for example, Apple began to offer the same camera systems on the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max model, unlike in previous years where more advanced camera features were reserved for only the largest ‌iPhone‌.

With the ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple chose to offer two standard and two high-end models with matching sizes: two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models. Both the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the same cameras and designs, the only difference being a physically bigger battery in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ is still a year away, so it's too early to know what strategy Apple will use. In one sign, however, that it's looking to unify the entire lineup, Dynamic Island is expected to come to all iPhone 15 models. For a complete rundown of everything we know so far about the ‌iPhone 15‌, check out our roundup.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Apple should consider bringing back the iPhone Mini with better battery life, camera, and so on. Call it the iPhone Pro Mini.

Also, the non-pro iPhones should strictly be reserved for the Apple event in the Spring.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
till Avatar
till
21 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Come on iPhone 15 Pro Mini, I'd buy one in a heartbeat.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sehns Avatar
sehns
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I hope it's selling worse than the Mini so they bring it back. I won't be buying a new iphone until they make the mini again
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rorschach Avatar
rorschach
19 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Too many options (same goes with the iPad).

The first thing Jobs did when he came back in 1997 was simplify the lineup as there were so many different products and models; they need to do that again.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
heystu Avatar
heystu
21 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Apple needs to stop trying to milk its fanbase - just give us a really decent iPhone 15, not Pro, not Plus, not Mini or anything else - hark back to the days of Steve Jobs - there was just one iPhone (okay already it had differing storage options...)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dionte Avatar
Dionte
16 minutes ago at 07:44 am
They put last years processors init and are surprised no one upgraded to the same thing they already had. Lol
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
